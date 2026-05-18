RCB's fate in CSK's hands: How the Super Kings vs Sunrisers can shape the IPL 2026 points table

RCB have already crossed the playoff line, but their league story is not finished yet. The next turn of the table now runs through the CSK vs SRH match, a fixture that can either close the playoff race for GT and SRH or lift Bengaluru directly into Qualifier 1 without them needing to play another ball.

Ruturaj Gaikwad playing a shot during the LSG vs CSK match.(PTI)

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For SRH, the match is a direct entry route, while for CSK, it is a survival game. For GT and RCB, it is a rare fixture where another team’s result can settle their own future. An SRH win would push Hyderabad to 16 and make it impossible for enough teams below to drag both them and Gujarat out of the top four. A CSK win would stop SRH short of RCB’s 18-point range, leaving only GT capable of catching Bengaluru and therefore sealing RCB’s top-two finish.

Why SRH win sends GT and SRH through

SRH’s path is the cleanest one on the table. A win over CSK takes them to 16 points, level with the Gujarat Titans and safely inside a playoff zone that would suddenly become too difficult for the chasing back to break.

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{{^usCountry}} The important part is not just SRH reaching 16. It is what the result does to everyone below them. CSK, by losing, would lose their own route to 16. PBKS and KKR would also remain short of that mark even with perfect finishes. DC would be out of the conversation altogether. Rajasthan would be the only team from the lower group still capable of reaching 16, and one late challenger cannot put both GT and SRH out when RCB are already above the field. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The important part is not just SRH reaching 16. It is what the result does to everyone below them. CSK, by losing, would lose their own route to 16. PBKS and KKR would also remain short of that mark even with perfect finishes. DC would be out of the conversation altogether. Rajasthan would be the only team from the lower group still capable of reaching 16, and one late challenger cannot put both GT and SRH out when RCB are already above the field. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} That is why SRH’s win would qualify two teams at once. Hyderabad would get through their own points. Gujarat would get their because the table beneath them would no longer have enough room to create a double threat. Even if one team rises late, there would not be enough pressure from below to remove both 16-point sides from the top four. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That is why SRH’s win would qualify two teams at once. Hyderabad would get through their own points. Gujarat would get their because the table beneath them would no longer have enough room to create a double threat. Even if one team rises late, there would not be enough pressure from below to remove both 16-point sides from the top four. {{/usCountry}}

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For SRH, it is a chance to turn pressure into certainty. For GT, it is a chance to qualify from the sofa. Hyderabad’s win would shut one door after another behind the contenders and leave the playoff structure almost sealed, with only the final slot still remaining.

Also Read: Venkatesh Iyer makes honest admission on RCB bench role after PBKS heroics: 'I'd lie if I said that I wasn't frustrated'

Why CSK win sends RCB to Qualifier 1

A CSK win changes the shape of the race in a different way. Chennai alive, stops SRH reaching 16 immediately, and leaves the fourth-place battle open for longer. But the same result gives RCB exactly what they need at the top of the table.

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RCB are already on 18 points. For them to lose the top-two cushion, two teams need to have a route into their points zone. GT would still have the route. SRH would have it too if they beat CSK. But if SRH lose, their ceiling drops below Bengaluru’s mark, and the entire top-two equation narrows instantly.

CSK and RR can still fight on after a Chennai win, but their race would remain below RCB’s 18-point line. PBKS, KKR and DC would also be unable to reach Bengaluru’s total. That leaves only Gujarat with the power to challenge RCB’s final league position, and one challenger is not enough to deny them a top-two finish.

That is the hidden value of a CSK win for Bengaluru. It would keep the playoff scrap alive beneath them, but it would remove the only result pattern that could have dragged them into a final-round top-two fight. RCB would no longer need net run rate protection or last-match safety. They would be in Qualifier 1.

One match, two very different consequences

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CSK vs SRH have become the table’s hinge fixture. Hyderabad can win and carry themselves and Gujarat into the playoffs. Chennai can win and, while protecting their own campaign, hand Bengaluru the biggest league-stage advantage available.

The result will merely move two teams by two points. It will decide whether the playoff door begins to close or whether the top-two race closes first.

An SRH win leaves RCB, GT and SRH protected, with the rest fighting for one remaining place. A CSK win keeps more teams alive, but it lifts RCB above the noise and gives them the luxury of two shots at the final.

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