Venkatesh Iyer makes honest admission on RCB bench role after PBKS heroics: 'I'd lie if I said that I wasn't frustrated'

Speaking after the match, Iyer was asked about having to wait for opportunities this season due to RCB's strong batting depth, and the India player was boldly honest.

It was only Venkatesh Iyer's third innings in IPL 2026 in Dharamshala on Sunday, but the Royal Challengers Bengaluru star made it look like he had been a regular mainstay this season. Iyer's unbeaten 40-ball 73* was pivotal as RCB defeated PBKS to become the first team to qualify for the playoffs this season. Iyer has hardly featured for RCB this season, but showed that patience reaps benefits, playing a key role in their win vs PBKS.

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“I’d lie if I said that I was not frustrated or not wanting to play. I was really wanting to go out there and play because for players like us, it’s the opportunity to play in the IPL. We want to play, we want to do well. But I do understand, I’ve been here long enough to understand that this is a champion team and to tinker with the combination is not always right. But I always tried to create an impact on the coaching staff to make me play and I will deliver. I’m really happy that I got my opportunity,” he said.

In three innings this season, Iyer has scored 114 runs, and his knock against PBKS is his highest. He arrived in a crucial moment of the first innings, after Devdutt Padikkal's (45) in the tenth over. Iyer built a strong partnership with Virat Kohli (58) and Tim David (28), giving RCB a strong finish. Iyer smacked 73* off 40 balls, packed with eight fours and four sixes, also striking at 182.50. RCB posted 222/4 in 20 overs, setting a target of 223 runs.

Chasing 223 runs, PBKS crumbled early, losing openers Priyansh Arya (0) and Prabhsimran Singh (2). Meanwhile, skipper Shreyas Iyer could manage only one run in three balls. Shashank Singh (56) and Marcus Stoinis (37) tried to stage a comeback, but failed, as PBKS were restricted to 199/8 in 20 overs.

Hailing Kohli for their partnership, Iyer added after the match, “But I was lucky to be batting alongside Virat Kohli. Obviously the mindset shift that he’s able to communicate to you. I think with all the legends of the game, one thing that stands out is the communication, that’s the key. If you’re able to communicate well with your partner because it’s two people out there scoring runs together for the team, so that was the key.”