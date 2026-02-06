RCB's second WPL triumph ‘dedicated’ to captain Smriti Mandhana: ‘She has gone through a lot in the last two months’

The last few months have been a roller coaster ride for Smriti Mandhana. The Indian women's vice-captain tasted glory in November 2025 after the side won the 50-over World Cup for the first time. The next few months were slated to be the most special for the 29-year-old, as she was set to marry Palash Muchhal. The wedding festivities had also begun, but midway through, Mandhana's father fell ill, and the ceremony was postponed. The delay sparked speculation on social media, and several users began speculating about the future of Smriti and Palash. As the uncertainty grew, Smriti posted a statement on Instagram, confirming that the wedding had been called off and requesting that the public show respect for her privacy. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Smriti Mandhana after the team won the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 final. (PTI)

Rising from possibly the most difficult period of her time, Mandhana has now tasted glory again by winning the Women's Premier League (WPL) for the second time with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). It was quite fitting that she was the game-changer for the franchise in the final, hitting 87 runs of 43 balls, helping RCB chase down the daunting total of 204.

After the finale got over, spinner Shreyanka Patil opened up on how Mandhana has gone through a lot in the last 1.5 months, and she dedicated RCB's title triumph to her.

Also Read: Virat Kohli tips his hat to Smriti Mandhana after RCB win WPL for second time: ‘Keep the flag flying high’ "Would love to mention three people — number one, Smriti, because she has gone through a lot in the last couple of months. Would love to dedicate this win to her. Malo and Anya… Today is Anya’s son’s first birthday. And again, Malo — first time he’s the head coach and it’s a special win for all of us,” she said during a conversation with the host broadcaster.

Mandhana, arguably the best Indian women's batter, finished as the leading run-getter in the WPL 2026 and hence won the Orange Cap.

What did Smriti Mandhana say? Speaking after winning the title for the second time, Mandhana took a second to thank the RCB fans for turning up in numbers and supporting the team through thick and thin.

“I have to thank all the RCB fans again for turning up in huge numbers. This one's for you guys. And I said that, I said this in 2024, I'll say it again, that this time it's - Ee sala cup namdu 2! (This year cup is ours),” said Mandhana.

Before collecting the trophy, Mandhana also flashed the number 2 symbol with her left hand and concluded by saying, “Let's go.”

RCB had finished at the top of the WPL 2026 standings in the league stage, qualifying for the final. The franchise then defeated Delhi Capitals in the summit clash at the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara, by six wickets and two balls to spare.