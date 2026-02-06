Virat Kohli tips his hat to Smriti Mandhana after RCB win WPL for second time: ‘Keep the flag flying high’

Ee sala kuda cup namdu! (This time too, the cup is ours.) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the Women's Premier League (WPL) for the second time after tasting victory in the 2026 edition on Thursday night. Smriti Mandhana's RCB defeated the Delhi Capitals by six wickets after chasing down the daunting target of 204 with two balls to spare. Mandhana led from the front, hitting a 41-ball 87, and she was supported very well by Georgia Voll (79) as the duo shared a 165-run stand for the second wicket, setting up the win for the franchise, which won the WPL for the first time two years back in 2024. Virat Kohli took to social media to congratulate Smriti Mandhana (PTI)

For the first time in the history of Indian franchise cricket, one team holds both the men's and women's titles. RCB had won the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the first time last year, and they have now won the WPL. Hence, it is no surprise that even Virat Kohli couldn't hold back his excitement, and he immediately went to Instagram to like RCB's post announcing the triumph.

Just minutes later, he posted his own message congratulating the entire team, especially the skipper, Smriti Mandhana, who wears the same jersey number as the King.