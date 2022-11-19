‘Reaching semis can be considered an achievement’: Ashwin on India's T20 WC campaign, says 'can't call it disappointing'

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Nov 19, 2022 03:04 PM IST

Disappointed with India's lackluster show, fans and experts slammed the entire unit and senior spinner R Ashwin, who had a subpar outing in Australia, shared his views on the team's campaign at the T20 showdown.

Rohit Sharma (L) and England captain Jos Buttler escort their respective teams ahead of the T20 World Cup semifinal(AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Team India's wait for an ICC title extended as Rohit Sharma and Co. endured a ten-wicket hammering against England in the semifinals of the recently-concluded T20 World Cup. Disappointed with India's lackluster show, fans and experts slammed the entire unit and senior spinner R Ashwin, who had a subpar outing in Australia, shared his views on the team's campaign at the T20 showdown.

Ashwin acknowledged the fact of fans being disappointed, and stated that no excuse can take the feeling away. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the carrom-ball specialist noted: "Everyone would have felt bad seeing Team India not win the tournament or reach the final. I agree, it would have been shattering. I don't think any excuse will make you forget it. Definitely, it is a disappointing moment. But we all have to move on."

He, however, urged the fans to appreciate India's efforts, stating reaching the semifinals “can be considered as an achievement.” He also mentioned that players too are disappointed with the outcome, something which is incomparable.

"We can't call it a disappointing campaign. We lost in the semi-finals. Reaching the semi-finals and finals can be considered an achievement. But from an Indian fan's point of view, and the expectations they have of this team, I totally understand the disappointment from the fans.

"But we players are at least 200-300 times more disappointed than what you all went through."

A week after the T20 World Cup, the team is ready with its next assignment, which is a full-fledged limited series in New Zealand. Senior pro Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Ashwin have been rested for the series as Hardik Pandya is leading the Indian brigade in the shorter format.

The opener in Wellington, which was scheduled to play on Friday, got abandoned without a single delivery being bowled due to incessant rain. The action now moves to Mount Maunganui, where the two sides will lock horns in the second T20I, scheduled to be played on Sunday.

