Home / Cricket / 'I was sad after getting out early. MS Dhoni then told me, 'at least your debut was better than mine': Shubman Gill

cricket
Updated on Nov 19, 2022 03:28 PM IST

A dejected Gill sat on the sidelines when the legendary MS Dhoni walked up to him. A conversation later, Gill was all smiling. Three years later, Gill recalled what the former India captain had told him.

MS Dhoni; Shubman Gill
ByHT Sports Desk

Earning the national cap, making a debut for the team, and making the most of the much-waited opportunity is what most budding cricketers yearn for. Shubman Gill, fresh from claiming the U-19 World Cup for India, had dreamt of the same. He rightfully earned his debut cap in the ODIs back in 2019 in the tour of New Zealand, but ended up scoring only nine runs off 21 balls as India lost the match by eight wickets in Hamilton. A dejected Gill sat on the sidelines when the legendary MS Dhoni walked up to him. A conversation later, Gill was all smiling. Three years later, Gill recalled what the former India captain had told him.

Speaking on the chat show 'Dil Diyan Gallan' hosted by Sonam Bajwa, Gill recalled that after he was dismissed early in the game, he felt very sad. It was then that Dhoni walked up to him and reminded him of his debut. Gill then recalled that the veteran wicketkeeper was dismissed for a golden duck in his maiden international appearance back in 2004 in the tour of Bangladesh. Dhoni had in fact not even faced the ball as he was run out.

“The day I made by debut, I was dismissed when India were around 15. I was sitting outside and was sad having scored just 9 runs in my debut. So Mahi bhai came and saw that I was very sad. I was then around 18-19 years old. He told me at least your debut was better than mine. I realised he was dismissed for golden duck in his debut. He did not face a single ball and was run out. Then he started laughing and joking and I was touched by that gesture,” he said.

Gill is presently with the Indian team in New Zealand for the three-match T20I series. The opening match was washed out on Friday. The second game will be played on Sunday at the Bay Oval.

