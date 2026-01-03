'Release carried out’: KKR takes swift action after BCCI orders franchise to terminate Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL contract

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday finally issued a reaction after being instructed to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their squad ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 edition. On January 3, 2026, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia told news agency PTI that the three-time champions have been asked to let go of the speedster they acquired in the mini auction for INR 9.20 crore due to the recent developments in Bangladesh, where multiple incidents of Hindus being killed have been reported. Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman bowls during a match. (AP)

Two hours after the BCCI's diktat, KKR released a statement of their own, stating that the franchise have indeed released Rahman from their squad and they would now be allowed to sign a replacement player, in line with the IPL regulations.

“Kolkata Knight Riders confirms that BCCI/IPL, as the regulator of IPL, has instructed it to release Mustafizur Rahman from the squad ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season,” the three-time champions said in an official statement.

“The release has been carried out following due process and consultations, upon the instruction of the Board of Control of Cricket in India. BCCI will allow Kolkata Knight Riders a replacement player in line with IPL regulations, and further details will be communicated in due course,” it added.

It is worth noting that KKR was involved in a bidding war with Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in the IPL auction, and after minutes of fiercely raising the paddle, Venky Mysore (KKR CEO) and Abhishek Nayar (head coach) were able to secure Rahman on board.

What's the controversy all about?

Over the last few days, KKR and its co-owner, Shah Rukh Khan, have been embroiled in a controversy after being targeted by several politicians and social media users. Several in India didn't take kindly to the franchise acquiring a Bangladesh player despite the national sentiments.

The relations between India and Bangladesh continue to get strained following the death of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu man, in Mymensingh last month.

BJP leader Sangeet Som had earlier labelled Shah Rukh Khan a “gaddar (traitor)” for going ahead and signing a player from Bangladesh. The calls were also growing for the BCCI to step in and take the necessary action.

It is important to state the facts. According to the official IPL guidelines, no franchise can release a player from its squad after picking him in the auction. The final decision must be made by the IPL governing council/BCCI or the player involved. So even if KKR had wanted to release Rahman from their squad, they couldn't have done that unless the BCCI stepped in.

Speaking of Rahman who is currently playing in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), he has played 60 matches in the IPL so far for teams like Delhi Capitals, CSK, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and the Mumbai Indians.