'Reminiscent of when I used to come out to bat': Sachin Tendulkar's touching reaction to fans' chant in flight - Watch

Sachin Tendulkar is one of those public figures who can make regular life come to a standstill anywhere in India. The former captain was the face of the Indian cricket team for well over two decades and his mind-numbing career statistics continue to put him in a league of his own despite nearly a decade passing since he retired from the international game.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An example of this could be seen in a recent flight that Tendulkar was in. Passengers seemed to have spotted him and started belting out the famous “Sachin, Sachin!” chant that would reverberate around stadiums whenever he came out to bat. It still can be heard on occasions in many stadiums, especially when he is spotted watching a match there and his pictures are projected on to the big screen.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tendulkar cannot be seen standing in the video that has gone viral on social media and the 49-year-old later said that he could not sign because the seatbelt sign was still on. He also thanked the passengers for the reception he was given. “Thank you to those on my flight who were chanting my name a little while ago, reminiscent of when I used to come out to bat. Unfortunately, the seatbelt sign was on so I could not stand up to greet you. So saying a big hello to all now,” he said in his tweet.

Tendulkar remains the all-time highest run scorer in international cricket and holds the record separately in Tests and ODIs as well. He also remains the player with the most ODI and Test centuries and the only batter to have reached 100 international tons. He is also the only player to have played 200 Test matches and his 463 ODI appearances is also a record. In his 24-year international career, Tendulkar scored a whopping 15,291 Test runs at an average of 53.78 and 18,426 ODI runs at an average of 44.83. He scored 51 Test centuries, making him the only batter with over 50 tons in the longest format of the game, and 49 ODI tons.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail