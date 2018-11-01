Remove beef from India’s food menu: BCCI to Cricket Australia

Ahead of India’s tour to Australia, the BCCI has sent an advance party to the country to prep the hosts about the series.

As per reports in Mumbai Mirror, the team had asked for the inclusion of a clause in the Memorandum of Understanding between BCCI and Cricket Australia regarding the removal of beef from the menu.

This request comes after the team Twitter handle posted the lunch menu during the England tour, a list which had braised beef pasta.

“A well-earned lunch for #TeamIndia,” the tweet mentioned during the Lord’s Test. This tweet received a lot of flak back home, owing to which the cricket board has decided to play it safe down under.

The aforementioned inspection team has also asked Cricket Australia to arrange smooth travel, practice and an ‘Indianised’ dietary arrangement for the players. The team also requested to provide Kohli and boys more vegetarian items on the menu and enough supply of fruits.

“Players often complain about the blandness of food served in Australia. There are a few vegetarians in the team who really struggle at the grounds. The inspection team has also roped in an Indian restaurant in Australia to supply curries to the boys,” a source was as quoted by Mumbai Mirror.

India play three T20Is, four Tests, and three ODIs in Australia from November 21 to January 18.

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 18:59 IST