'Request Rahul Dravid to put up an immigration counter for Rishabh Pant': Ex-India opener's epic tweet

On a rain-hit opening day of the Edgbaston Test between India and England, that lost 17 overs, the visiting side took the honours as Jasprit Bumrah's men finished Day 1 on 338 for seven. India's top five crumbled in no time as England dominated the early proceedings after opting to bowl first. But the top-order failure was not what Day 1 was all about. Just when England sniffed an opportunity to restrict India to a low total, Rishabh Pant's counter-attacking knock, ably supported by Ravindra Jadeja, saw the sixth-wicket pair add 222 runs on the board which single-handedly resurrected India's innings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pant's sensational 146 off 11, was the talk of the town. En route he notched up his fifth century and second in England while breaking a plethora of records. And moments after his huge knocks, former India opener WV Raman posted an epic tweet as a suggestion for India head coach Rahul Dravid.

ALSO READ: Watch: Rahul Dravid's never-before-seen reaction to Rishabh Pant's century bamboozles internet in India vs England Test

In his tweet, Raman said, "One suggestion for #RahulDravid. Put up an immigration counter for @RishabhPant17 while traveling in India during a home series, given his record abroad..#INDvsENG #CricketTwitter"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pant does have exceptional numbers away from home. In 22 Tests on overseas soil, Pant has scored 1382 runs at 38.38 with four centuries and three fifties. Since his debut in 2018, only Cheteshwar Pujara, who bats at No.3 for India, has scored more runs (1576 runs) than Pant away from home. Although, their century tally remains the same.

The youngster is also is the second-highest run-getter on overseas soil among India wicketkeepers after MS Dhoni's 2496 runs in 48 such appearances for the team.

Pant's other three overseas centuries came at the Oval in 2018, against Australia in Sydney in 2019, and against South Africa in Cape Town earlier this year. His only century at home was also against England in 2021 in Ahmedabad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON