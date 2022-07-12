‘Respect, love, cricket’: David Warner calls Sri Lanka tour 'unforgettable' in emotional Instagram post

The Australian cricket team visited Sri Lanka for a one month tour, while the island nation is hit by one of its worst economic crisis. Despite the circumstances, the sport didn't see any hindrance, in fact the visiting team were surprised by the reception offered to them by the local fans and other staffs, who assisted them during the course of the tour.

The tour saw both the sides engage in all the three formats, with Australia winning the T20Is, while the hosts secured the ODIs and the Tests ended in a 1-1 draw.

Soon after the conclusion of the second Test, which was the final match of the tour, Australia batter David Warner left an emotional note describing his experience amidst the tensed circumstances.

“Thank you Sri Lanka for hosting us here during what is an extremely difficult time. We are so grateful to be able to come here and play the game we love and know you all love supporting. You have opened your arms up to us and we will never forget this trip. What I love about your amazing country is no matter the circumstances you always have a smile on your face and are always so welcoming. Thank you and I can’t wait to one day visit for a holiday with my family. #respect #love #cricket,” Warner wrote in an Instagram post.

Meanwhile, Australia Test captain Pat Cummins also shared his experience of playing in such conditions. A video of the same was shared by cricket.com.au, where Cummins elaborated how tough the conditions are for the people in Sri Lanka.

