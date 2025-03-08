Retired but relentless: Meg Lanning sets the standard

Lucknow: Meg Lanning stormed back to the top of Women’s Premier League’s run-scoring table after the Delhi Capitals skipper’s 92 off 57 balls in the loss to Gujarat Giants on Friday night propelled her to 939 career WPL runs at an average of 40.82. Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning on way to scoring 92 in the Women’s Premier League match against Gujarat Giants in Lucknow on Friday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Even in her international retirement, Australia’s most decorated captain continues to set standards few can match, her WPL tally surpassing compatriot Ellyse Perry (895) – she plays for Royal Challengers Bengaluru – in their ongoing battle for batting supremacy.

Lanning’s knock wasn’t enough to secure victory for Capitals as Ash Gardner’s Gujarat Giants cruised to a crucial five-wicket win, but she served another reminder that even after stepping away from international cricket in November 2023 at the age of 31, she continues to set the standard, proving that her hunger for runs remain as strong as ever.

A cricketer who marries elegance with power, she ended her Australia career as one of its great batters and leaders with 8,352 international runs and a staggering seven ICC trophies to her name.

“Meg’s as competitive as ever. She still wants to do everything she can to get the team over the line. She’s disappointed as ever when she doesn’t do as well as she’d like with the bat; you can see that in her reactions,” Australia all-rounder Annabel Sutherland told HT before the start of the season.

“She’s right in the moment when she’s out there on the field, which is cool. But I think she’s probably a bit more low-key, relaxed off it compared to when she was playing international cricket, which is nice to see. But on the field, it’s the same Meg.”

The chase-master

Numbers alone don’t do justice to the value she brings. For over a decade, Lanning was a chase-master. Her ability to dissect the field and find boundaries with precision has not dipped even as muscle memory does with reduced game time.

Lanning was in sublime touch on Friday, outpacing Shafali Varma during the powerplay as they amassed 51 runs in the opening six overs. Their 83-run opening partnership laid a solid foundation for Capitals.

Though Giants managed to claim wickets at the other end to briefly stem the run flow, Lanning continued with her imperious batting, looking set at one stage to become the first WPL centurion before being dismissed off the penultimate delivery, propelling DC to 177/5.

Lisa Keightley, the former Aussie batter and DC assistant coach, said after the match: “She is happily retired, but it just shows what quality of player she is. It’s exciting still seeing her play the game and do what she loves.”

“She loves coming to the WPL, coming to India. She does it with a smile and does exactly what she needs to do. From how I see it, it’s a very happy Meg who loves the game, who tries to help her team-mates with the knowledge she has,” she added.

Early retirement

Lanning had revealed that depression and not eating enough were the reasons for her early retirement. It is the sign of a selfless player, who has age and ability on her side but had the awareness to prioritise her physical and mental well-being.

She may be more relaxed now, as Sutherland suggested, but her focus is just as intense. After DC’s second consecutive loss in the final last year, a tearful Lanning sat alone, processing the disappointment.

A serial winner who continues to battle personal struggles, she is still a prolific scorer. Ahead of the WPL, she played for her domestic side Victoria in the Women’s National Cricket League, amassing 358 runs, averaging 51.14. Participating in such leagues before a major tournament like WPL helps her find rhythm. On the back of yet another strong season, with 263 runs in eight matches for the table toppers, Lanning has exhibited that.

In franchise tournaments like WPL, her focus extends beyond her game, having stated the aim of sharing her experience with younger players. The best way to inspire is by demonstrating and Lanning’s process and grind is one of the most valuable lessons WPL has to offer.