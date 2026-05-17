Ricky Ponting left gutted and alone in dugout after PBKS' 6th straight loss; Shreyas Iyer, Preity Zinta have tense chat

Punjab Kings have hit a major stumbling block, slipping to their sixth straight defeat after a heavy loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, leaving their playoff hopes hanging by a thread. A team that once looked unstoppable in the first half of the season - going unbeaten in seven games with six wins and a tie - now finds itself in a must-win situation and still dependent on other results to stay alive in the race.

Ricky Ponting sits alone in disappointment while Shreyas Iyer holds a chat with Preity Zinta after the defeat vs RCB.(X Images)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Punjab’s momentum has completely evaporated at a crucial stage of the tournament, with little going their way in recent matches. The dip in form has also affected skipper Shreyas Iyer, while the fast bowling unit has struggled to deliver under pressure when it mattered most. What once looked like a commanding campaign has now turned into a fight for survival.

After the defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Ricky Ponting cut a disappointed figure in the dugout, sitting alone as the frustration of another loss reflected clearly on his face. The result added to Punjab Kings’ growing troubles in the tournament, with the team now staring at another trophyless season.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} At the same time, skipper Shreyas Iyer was seen in conversation with franchise co-owner Preity Zinta, who has regularly travelled with the side and remained closely involved throughout the season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the same time, skipper Shreyas Iyer was seen in conversation with franchise co-owner Preity Zinta, who has regularly travelled with the side and remained closely involved throughout the season. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read - Shreyas Iyer left crestfallen as powerplay lapses cost Punjab Kings vs RCB: ‘Really disappointed'

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru became the first side to seal a place in the IPL playoffs after a commanding all-round performance against Punjab Kings on Sunday. Batting first, RCB piled up 222 for 4, powered by a blazing unbeaten 73 off 40 balls from Venkatesh Iyer. Virat Kohli continued his superb form with 58 off 37, while Devdutt Padikkal and Tim David added valuable runs in the middle and death overs.

Chasing a tall target, Punjab Kings were restricted to 199 for 8 despite a fighting 56 off 27 balls from Shashank Singh. The defeat marked PBKS’ sixth consecutive loss after their impressive start to the season.

Iyer positive irrespective of the results

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Despite the loss, Shreyas remained optimistic ahead of Punjab's next game against Lucknow Super Giants.

"I'm always positive irrespective of the results. It doesn't dictate how my personality is, and I always approach with a strong attitude, and I'm not someone who dwells too much in the past. This is over, this is gone. Tomorrow again, I'm going to see the sunrise and there's always light at the end of the tunnel," he told broadcasters.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON