Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'His whole bicep dropped. He said, 'just push it back and put tape': Ponting shares funny Symonds memory from 2007
cricket

'His whole bicep dropped. He said, 'just push it back and put tape': Ponting shares funny Symonds memory from 2007

Ricky Ponting shared one of his favourite memories of his time with Andrew Symonds, who tragically died in a car accident earlier this month.
Andrew Symonds (L) and Ricky Ponting(Twitter/Ricky Ponting)
Published on May 27, 2022 04:02 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Australia's former star all-rounder Andrew Symonds tragically died in a car accident earlier this month. The twin-World Cup winner with the side, Symonds was 46 at the age of his death, and his tragic passing sent shock waves across the cricket fraternity. Symonds was the third leading Aussie cricketer to have died within the past three months, with former wicketkeeper-batter Rod Marsh and bowling great Shane Warne passing away within 24 hours of each other in March.

Also read: Watch: Rohit Sharma wins hearts with heartwarming gesture towards MI youngster; 'Call me if you need anything'

On Thursday, a public service memorial was held in Townsville to bid farewell to one of Australia's legendary cricketers, and many of Symonds' Australia teammates including former captain Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist, and Darren Lehmann among others shared their memories with the former all-rounder.

Ponting, who led Symonds for a major part of the latter's international career, recalled an incident from 2007 when Australia were preparing for the World Cup. The former captain revealed how Symonds had torn his ‘bicep’ while batting during a game, and continued to bat with one arm before Ponting called him back.  

"In a one-day series in Australia before we left for the 2007 World Cup, he tore his bicep while he was batting. We had the World Cup a couple of weeks later. He was trying to bat with one arm. He called the physio up, pulled his shirt (sleeves) and his whole bicep had basically dropped to the elbow joint. He told the physio, “Just push my bicep up a bit, put a tape around it and I'll be fine!” Ponting recalled, drawing laughter from the people present in the memorial.

RELATED STORIES

“I knew how important he was going to be for the World Cup, so I was like, 'get him off the bloody ground!'. It was another big decision we had to make there because it (the injury) was like touch and go. History said that he was the player we knew could win us the World Cup with his own bat. His work ethic was always there. He had his ups and downs with his fitness, but some of the work he did to be a part of the World Cup was incredible,” said the former Australia skipper.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
andrew symonds australia cricket team ricky ponting
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP