'Ponting took me aside, told me I am one of the main players of the team': DC bowler ahead of Qualifier 1 clash vs CSK

For the longest time, the Delhi Capitals were known as the perennial underachievers. The Capitals, (formerly known as Delhi Daredevils) always had a brilliant unit, but somehow their campaign never lived up to the expectations. However, the fortunes of the franchise changed in 2019, not only due to the name change but also because of the kind of performance DC dished out.

In IPL 2019, the Capitals reached the Playoffs for the first time in several years, and ever since, their graph has only moved upwards. Last season, DC reached the final of the IPL for the very first time in history and this season too, their performance has been nothing short of remarkable. In fact, so consistent has DC been that they finished at the top of the table with 20 points.

When a team plays this well, it bears testament to the fact that all players have chipped in equally, and among the entire squad, one of the biggest positive for the team has been the form of Axar Patel. With 15 wickets from 10 matches, this has been the left-arm spinner’s best show across the last eight seasons of the IPL. He took 15 wickets in the 2017 edition as well but that took 14 matches, in comparison to 10 this year. How has this revival in form come about?

"Last year, he took me aside and told me I am one of the main players in the Capitals team. Now that I have done well, he keeps reminding me what he said and that I should stick to what I have been doing. And the best thing about Ricky is that it doesn't matter to him if you are an international player. That's why we trust him so much," Axar told The Times of India.

With the IPL nearing conclusion, Axar has his eyes on the T20 World Cup which starts in less than 10 days. One of the five spinners in the Indian squad, Axar explains how much playing the ICC event means to him, given the fact that he has been around since the 2015 World Cup but hasn't played too many games for India in World Cups.

"When you start playing cricket seriously, your dream is to play and perform for India. The trick is how you motivate yourself after you have played for India. There should always be something new that motivates you," added Axar.

"I have been playing for India for some time but ICC events like the World Cups and WTC final are the real deal. So, I always aspired to play in such big tournaments. Being part of the WTC final and the T20 World Cup has made me happy. But it's important to remain balanced after getting selected and not try too hard."