‘Ridiculous and bizarre move’: Sanjay Manjrekar on RR promoting Ashwin at No. 3 ahead of Sanju Samson vs Gujarat Titans

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar and former Australia all-rounder Ben Cutting were very critical of Rajasthan Royals' decision to send in Ravichandran Ashwin at number 3 in their 193-run chase against Gujarat Titans at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Ashwin walked out to bat instead of captain Sanju Samson after RR lost Devdutt Padikkal for a golden duck. What surprised Manjrekar, who called the move ‘ridiculous and bizarre’ was the fact that Jos Buttler at the other end, had gotten off to a rollicking start and RR had someone like Samson in the dugout.

"...Especially when Samson is the next guy in. You didn't like him at number 4 and now you had the option of sending him at number three. You had Buttler at the other end going the way he was... I can understand sending a pinch-hitter, the old term for a guy who starts smashing it around but Buttler was going hell for leather and then you send it Ashwin so it was a bizarre move," Manjrekar said on ESPNCricinfo.

Ashwin could only manage 8 runs off 8 balls. Manjrekar said there was 'no need' for such a move and it sent a message to the opposition that RR were 'insecure' about chasing the target down.

"There was no need for it because you do that when you are chasing 215-220 and you are slightly doubtful about your ability to score that quickly. But the way Buttler started, there was absolutely no need. This also sends a message to the opposition that you are insecure and trying something dramatically different to chase the score.

"I thought it was a ridiculous move. There was another word, much worse than this but I won't use it.

"I get upset when planning is of this kind. I can understand mistakes in the moment but Ashwin at number 3? Last game he came out to bat before Riyan Parag, what's happening?" Manjrekar added.

Ben Cutting, who announced his retirement from first-class cricket in 2018 but continues to ply his trade in T20 leagues across the globe, said he was equally surprised with the decision of sending Ashwin at number three.

"Look, I was as surprised as you guys probably were. I'm not sure what the idea was behind it if they were looking for quick runs I'm sure there are other guys in the team who can do a better job," he said.

RR could only manage 155 for 9 in their allotted overs and ended up losing the match by 37 runs.