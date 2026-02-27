Rinku Singh's father dies after battling Stage 4 cancer, cricketer flies back home to be with grief-stricken family

Rinku Singh's father, Khanchand Singh, died on Friday due to stage four cancer. The update was provided by former India spinner Harbhajan Singh, who sent his “heartfelt thoughts and prayers” to the entire family. He was undergoing treatment at the Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida. However, earlier this week, his condition worsened, and he had to be put on ventilator support. The India all-rounder's father had been unwell for some time, prompting the 28-year-old to leave the camp ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s match against Zimbabwe at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Rinku returned in time for the contest, but he was not given a chance in the playing XI, as Sanju Samson was preferred ahead of him. Rinku Singh's father Khanchand Singh died on Friday due to stage four cancer. (Rinku Singh - Instagram)

Hindustan Times Digital has now learnt that Rinku has flown back to his home to be with his family at this difficult time. He is expected to rejoin the team before the final Super 8s match against the West Indies.

Taking to social media, Harbhajan also said that Rinku remains committed to his responsibilities during the T20 World Cup and that he knows the time is truly tough for the entire family.

“Pained to learn about the demise of Shri Khanchand Singh Ji, father of Rinku Singh. This must be an especially difficult time for Rinku and his family, even as he remains committed to his responsibilities during the T20 World Cup,” Harbhajan wrote on X.

“My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with him and his loved ones. May Waheguru grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength and courage to the bereaved family,” he added.