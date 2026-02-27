Rinku Singh's father dies after battling Stage 4 cancer, cricketer flies back home to be with grief-stricken family
Rinku Singh's father, Khanchand Singh, died on Friday after a year-long battle with Stage 4 cancer.
Rinku Singh's father, Khanchand Singh, died on Friday due to stage four cancer. The update was provided by former India spinner Harbhajan Singh, who sent his “heartfelt thoughts and prayers” to the entire family. He was undergoing treatment at the Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida. However, earlier this week, his condition worsened, and he had to be put on ventilator support. The India all-rounder's father had been unwell for some time, prompting the 28-year-old to leave the camp ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s match against Zimbabwe at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Rinku returned in time for the contest, but he was not given a chance in the playing XI, as Sanju Samson was preferred ahead of him.
Hindustan Times Digital has now learnt that Rinku has flown back to his home to be with his family at this difficult time. He is expected to rejoin the team before the final Super 8s match against the West Indies.
Taking to social media, Harbhajan also said that Rinku remains committed to his responsibilities during the T20 World Cup and that he knows the time is truly tough for the entire family.
“Pained to learn about the demise of Shri Khanchand Singh Ji, father of Rinku Singh. This must be an especially difficult time for Rinku and his family, even as he remains committed to his responsibilities during the T20 World Cup,” Harbhajan wrote on X.
“My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with him and his loved ones. May Waheguru grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength and courage to the bereaved family,” he added.
Rinku's father played an instrumental role in shaping his career as a cricketer. He used to work as an LPG Cylinder deliveryman in Aligarh; however, despite the financial challenges, he ensured that Rinku got everything possible to make it big as a cricketer.
Last year, Rinku had also gifted his father with a Kawasaki Ninja bike worth INR 3.19 lakh.
What happened in the Zimbabwe match?
Rinku might not have featured in the playing XI for the match against Zimbabwe, but he was seen on the field as a substitute fielder for Suryakumar Yadav at first, and he then came onto the field when Abhishek Sharma received some treatment on the sidelines.
The game between India and Zimbabwe ended with India winning by 72 runs. The hosts batted first and posted 256/4 in 20 overs, owing to half-centuries by Abhishek and Hardik Pandya. Zimbabwe were then restricted to 184/6as Arshdeep Singh took three wickets. Brian Bennett top-scored for Zimbabwe with an unbeaten knock of 97.
India will now take on the West Indies in the virtual quarter-final on Sunday, March 1 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The winner of the contest will qualify for the semi-finals.