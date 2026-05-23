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Rishabh Pant admits team must ‘bite the bullet’ during awkward interview after LSG sink to 10th defeat of the season

A bemused Rishabh Pant said the team would take ‘learnings’ from a difficult season, and reflected on some positives from a tough year.

Updated on: May 23, 2026 11:37 pm IST
Written by Kartikay Dutta
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Lucknow Super Giants sank to their tenth loss of the season to bring an end to a disappointing year in IPL 2026, as Punjab Kings beat them by 7 wickets with ease to bring that same sinking feeling back to the Ekana Stadium. 197 didn’t prove to be enough as a Shreyas Iyer century ended the year on a sour note for Rishabh Pant’s team.

Rishabh Pant ended the IPL season on a disappointing note with yet another loss.(AFP)

Having said earlier in the day how he felt the need for the team to ‘apologise’ to their fans to make up for the lost expectations, it was a bitter end for Pant as he spoke to the broadcasters to reflect on a disappointing year.

“Initial thoughts are that it was a tough one. You have to bite the bullet regardless of anything, so we are going to keep our head high. There has been a lot of learning, good or bad, so definitely a tough season for us as a team,” said the LSG captain.

LSG certainly had some high points – in particular, Mitchell Marsh putting together another stellar season, with Josh Inglis staking his claim late on with a couple of glittering knocks. The Indian pace bowling was also impressive, if a little inconsistent, with several names putting up their hands and performing through the summer.

Pant reflects on some positives

At the end of the brief interview, Rishabh Pant was left with a rueful smile – for him personally, but particularly as a leader for the team, it has been a tough year with many tough moments, having to take loss after loss. Responding to Graeme Swann’s well-wishes on air, Pant let out an awkward chuckle, and set his eyes on IPL 2027.

“Definitely, it’s been a long season, but keeping our head high, and we promise to come back stronger next year regardless of it,” he concluded.

 
shreyas iyer rishabh pant punjab kings lucknow super giants
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