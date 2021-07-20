'Pant at six in England is one place too high': Hussain talks about India's potential line-up for upcoming Test series

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has opined that Team India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant coming in to bat at no.6 in the forthcoming five-match Test series against England may be one place too high for the batsman.

Pant, who is currently in isolation after testing for Covid-19, has been in great form across formats and has cemented his place as India's first choice for the wicketkeeping role. Despite his recent exploits, Hussain feels that no.6 is not the ideal position for the 23-year-old in English conditions.

While speaking to Daily Mail, Hussain also spoke about whether India can play two spinners if the pitches are not flat.

"Of what I have seen of India, if England can get a par score in the first innings, with the seam-bowling resources they have, then they should be confident. Rishabh Pant at six in England is one place too high. India will have to find a new opener as Shubman Gill has been ruled out and can they afford to pick Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin if the ball is moving around? If they play on flat, belting pitches they can."

Delhi cricketer Pant had been staying in home isolation at an acquaintance's place in the UK. Pant tested positive for the virus during the team's 20-day break post the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments said the cricketer can join the rest of the team which is currently gearing up for the warm-up game in Durham once the wicket-keeper batsman receives the results of the tests conducted on Monday.

While batting at no.6 in Tests, Pant has played 14 innings in 12 matches, scoring 580 runs at an average of 44.61. He's also scored a century while batting in this position.