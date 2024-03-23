 ‘Ishant Sharma’s injury was evident': Rishabh Pant pinpoints reason after DC lose to PBKS in IPL 2024 | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

‘Ishant Sharma’s injury was evident': Rishabh Pant pinpoints reason after DC lose to PBKS in IPL 2024

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 23, 2024 09:08 PM IST

Ishant Sharma's injury left DC with a bowler short, which was one of the biggest reasons for their loss against PBKS, felt captain Rishabh Pant.

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant blamed Ishant Sharma's injury for not being able to defend the 174 on his comeback to the cricket field after 15 months in an IPL 2024 match against the Punjab Kings at the new stadium in Mullanpur, Punjab which also made its IPL debut on Saturday.

Delhi Capital's Ishant Sharma celebrates with captain Rishabh Pant(PTI)
Delhi Capital's Ishant Sharma celebrates with captain Rishabh Pant(PTI)

The 37-year-old Ishant Sharma who dismissed PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan in the fourth of the chase and also inflicted Jonny Bairstow's run out, suffered an injury in the sixth over. He hobbled off the field and didn't return. This left DC a bowler short who did not have the luxury of getting a bowler as their Impact Player as the side's batting first generally do because of the batting collapse they suffered earlier in the day.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"Ishant's injury was clearly evident because we were anyway one player short because we lagged with the batting a bit," Pant said in the post-match interaction after PBKS chased down the target with four wickets in hand in the last over.

Ishant's injury meant, Pant had to use the full quota of Mitchell Marsh, which cost them 52 runs and also bowl Sumit Kumar for a couple of overs. DC's original plan was to bring in Mukesh Kumar as an Impact player to give them extra cushion while defending but they had to change the plan midway through the first innings. Abishek Porel was brought as an extra batter after DC were reduced to 138 for 7 in 17.1 overs.

The move to send Porel in as an Impact Player did wonders for DC as the young left-hander, who was brought into the DC squad last year as injured Pant's replacement, smashed 32 off just 10 balls to push the DC total to 174.

"Abishek came in and chipped in with a few runs which were crucial. It was an amazing innings, congrats to him. I think it's just his third or fourth game but the kind of impact he made was huge. Really looking forward [to seeing him] this season," Pant said.

Curran blazed away to a 47-ball 63 and got excellent support from compatriot Liam Livingstone (38 not out off 21 balls), as Punjab completed a chase of 175 with four balls to spare.

Pant scored 18 off 13 balls on his return to cricket. "Personally I was pretty nervous but you have to go through this when you enter the field. This isn't the first time being nervous, but happy about that [return overall]," he said.

Pant said it was a par score and things could have been different had DC not lost Ishant due to an injury.

"I think we had a par score but because we were one bowler short, because of an injury, can't do much about it. The wicket played as we expected to play, can't make excuses. We will learn from it but having one bowler short is never good. End of the day, well played to them [Kings] I guess."

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Scores, and exclusive insights on the PBKS vs DC IPL Live Score, IPL 2024 Schedule, match highlights, and more. Explore comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times Website and Apps.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / ‘Ishant Sharma’s injury was evident': Rishabh Pant pinpoints reason after DC lose to PBKS in IPL 2024
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On