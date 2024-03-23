Ishant Sharma twists his ankle during PBKS vs DC in major blow for Delhi Capitals, limps off the field in pain

Delhi Capitals incurred a major blow in their opening fixture of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) as veteran fast bowler Ishant Sharma suffered an ankle injury while fielding in the match against Punjab Kings on Saturday at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur in Chandigarh. Ishant Sharma incurred ankle injury during PBKS vs DC

It happened in the final over of the powerplay during Punjab's chase of 175 at the new home ground when Prabhsimran Singh flicked the slower delivery from Mitchell Marsh towards deep mid-wicket for a single. Ishant, who was stationed there, collected the ball comfortably, but twisted his right ankle when trying to throw it back to the wicketkeeper.

Ishant fell to the ground and clutched his ankle as he writhed in pain. The ball stopped as the physio sprinted towards him to have a look before he was helped off the field.

Pravin Dubey walked in as the substitute fielder for Ishant, but it was a big blow for Delhi not just in the match, with captain Rishabh Pant left with fewer bowling options, but also for the franchise for the rest of the season and they hope that the injury turns out to be nothing serious.

Earlier in the innings, Ishant dismissed both Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow to reduce PBKS to 2 down for 42 runs in four overs after Delhi scored 174 for nine.

After Punjab got off to a brisk start with the openers smashing 34 runs in the first three overs, Ishant, who conceded eight runs in his first over, bowled Dhawan in the first ball of the fourth over. The PBKS skipper charged down the track to swipe the length ball from the 35-year-old, but missed as the delivery rattled against the stumps. Four overs later, he ran out Bairstow after he managed to get a fingertip on the straight drive from Prabhsimran.