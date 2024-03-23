PBKS vs DC Live Score, IPL 2024: Battle-ready Rishabh Pant set for grand comeback as level-up Delhi face Punjab

PBKS vs DC Live Score, IPL 2024, Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals: After a riveting southern derby to kick off the IPL 2024 last night, the action moves up, where northern neighbours Delhi Punjab open their season against Delhi Capitals, two teams who will want to shed the tag of underachievers this year. DC and PBKS are among the original eight franchises that kickstarted the Indian Premier League way back in 2008, but barring three combined finals, have nothing to show. Their trophy cabinet, like the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, is empty after 16 seasons, and truth be told, fans are beginning to lose patience as well. Yet, the start of a new season brings lots of hopes, promises and beliefs that this year the drought will end, and both PBKS and DC are sure to abide by the same thought process....Read More

This is PBKS' home game, but at a new venue. The PCA Stadium is a thing of the past now as in comes the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. The IPL has a new home and PBKS move base from Mohali to Chandigarh. A capacity of over 40000 people, this ground is bigger, and hopefully better as far as PBKS's fortunes are concerned. Leading the team once again is Shikhar Dhawan, the second-highest run-getter in the history of IPL. Dhawan's T20 days with India may be behind him, but whenever the IPL comes, he ensures to grab the selectors' eyeballs. Jitesh Sharma, the newly-appointed captain is another star attraction for them. As is Harshal Patel, the costliest Indian buy at the 2024 auction. And of course, the presence of Jonny Bairstow at the top is consolation for any team. Add to that the English mix of Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone and on paper, Punjab's batting appears even more threatening than RCB. Then again, capitalising it on the field is what makes and breaks tournaments.

On to their opposition Delhi Capitals, Rishabh Pant is the individual all eyes would be on. Playing a competitive cricket game for the first time since his unfortunate car crash in December of 2022, Pant's match practice promises to answer a lot of questions. How fit is he? How will the body hold? Will ke keep wicket? Is he still the brute force in batting that he used to be? All questions will be answered today. Pant looks to be in great shape, and while he has hit the ground running with intense rehab and practice ahead of his comeback game, the experience of match practice is something else. And at a new venue, where the temperature will be in the early 30s, Pant and his body will be pushed for sure.

Barring Pant, there are certain names that generate interest, starting with Prithvi Shaw. Having struggled for form and fitness, this could be his last chance at redemption. DC coach Ricky Ponting had exposed his vulnerability towards incoming deliveries, but now is the time for him for the Aussie great to find a permanent fix if DC are to find a solution to their opening woes. Shaw's partner David Warner recently announced his retirement from Tests and ODIs, can still make heads turn in T20Is and DC their most experienced player to rise to the occasions and give them a kind of start that sets the tone for the entire season.

Below are a few pointers on today's PBKS vs DC IPL 2024 match:

- Rishabh Pant is ready for an emotional return to cricketing action for the first time since December 2022.

- The returning wicketkeeper-batter will lead the Delhi Capitals, taking over the captaincy from David Warner.

- Nothing to differ between the two sides: DC have 16 wins, and so do PBKS in their 32 encounters in IPL so far.

- Both teams will look for a stronger season this time; last year, PBKS finished 8th, while the Capitals had only 5 wins, ending a dismal 9th.

- This will be the first IPL match at the newly-built Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Stadium in Mullanpur, which will be the home ground to PBKS.