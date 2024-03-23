Suryakumar Yadav's 'inspirational movie...' post on Rishabh Pant's IPL comeback in PBKS vs DC match

Suryakumar Yadav may be ruled out of Mumbai Indians' IPL 2024 opener against Gujarat Titans on Sunday in Ahmedabad and is doubtful for the next two matches as well, but the India T20 star has his eyes on the proceedings in the tournament as he has been actively sharing his views on social media. After sharing a post on Ruturaj Gaikwad on Friday, ahead of the season opener between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Suryakumar posted a tweet on Rishabh Pant's return to action after 454 days. Suryakumar Yadav shared a beautiful post on Rishabh Pant's return

The return of the Delhi Capitals captain to action for the first time since that fatal car accident in December 2022 was one of the major talking points in the lead-up to IPL 2024. The wait finally ended early on Saturday evening at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur in Chandigarh when the left-handed batter walked towards the crease to a rousing reception from the crowd after the dismissal of David Warner.

Sharing a clip of that moment, where the entire ground stood up to give a standing ovation to Pant, Suryakumar penned an inspirational caption.

“Moment we all have been waiting for. Inspirational movies bahut dekhi hain par iss real life story ka koi tod nai (Have seen many inspirational movies but there is no comparison to this real life story) @RishabhPant17,” he tweeted.

Pant did expect a grand return with the bat for Delhi Capitals, but he scored just 18 off 13 balls, laced with two boundaries. He almost survived an early dismissal with Harshal Patel dropping an easy catch in the boundary after losing the ball to the sun. However, the PBKS bowler bounced back in the next over to dismiss Pant with a slower bouncer.

Delhi, who stuttered through the major part of the innings after being put to bat first, eventually finished with 174 for nine after Abishek Porel's blitzkrieg show in the final over, where he smashed 25 runs to finish on an unbeaten 10-ball 32.