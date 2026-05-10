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Rishabh Pant blames LSG catching howlers by Digvesh Rathi and Nicholas Pooran after defeat by CSK

As many as three easy catches were grassed, and CSK made the most of them.

Updated on: May 10, 2026 08:32 pm IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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Lucknow Super Giants are overwhelmingly out of playoff contention after a five-wicket defeat against Chennai Super Kings at the Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday evening.

Digvesh Rathi dropped two easy catches.(PTI)

LSG were defending a good target of 203, but Urvil Patel’s onslaught was just too much for them. Having said that, their catching was quite pathetic. They dropped as many as three catches, and had that not happened, they could have won the match and kept their slim play-off hopes alive. Rishabh Pant highlighted this at the post-match presentation.

Also Read: Remember the name: Urvil Patel of CSK hits the joint-fastest IPL fifty against LSG

“Definitely, it was a great game. Everything was coming nicely, we knew they'd put us under pressure, as that's how it happens in Chennai. In T20s, fielding standards have to be there, too many dropped catches,” the LSG captain said.

Frankly, LSG were quite a few runs short after Inglis’ assault. Those runs that they didn’t score owing to a middle-order failure came back to haunt them. Pant acknowledged that they could have scored more; however, they still had a good score to defend.

“The way we started, we wanted more, but we knew close to 200-210 was good. It was easy to bat at the start, and then it became difficult,” he said.

Aiden Markram bowled the last over with CSK needing 10 to win. After two wides, Shivam Dube smashed him for back-to-back sixes to finish off the match with four balls to spare. When asked if he had Shahbaz Ahmed in mind to bowl the last over, before going for Markram, the Indian player said, “That thought did occur, but they had two left-handed batters, and Markram had done the job before.”

 
rishabh pant indian premier league chennai super kings lucknow super giants
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Home / Cricket News / Rishabh Pant blames LSG catching howlers by Digvesh Rathi and Nicholas Pooran after defeat by CSK
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