‘Rishabh Pant can improve his…’: Kumar Sangakkara’s advice to India wicketkeeper after missing out on Sri Lanka series

Team India will begin 2023 with a three-match T20I and ODI series vs Sri Lanka, starting from January 3. With Hardik Pandya named as captain for the T20I side and Rohit Sharma for the ODI team, the series will also see India take the field without regular wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who hasn't been named in both squads. The T20I squad has Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan as the wicketkeeping options. Meanwhile, KL Rahul and Kishan will be the alternatives in the ODI series.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Commenting on Pant, former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara feels that the Delhi Capitals (DC) captain needs to 'improve his wicketkeeping quite a bit'. The Lankan legend also urged that Pant can become even better if he concentrates on the 'smaller moments' of the game.

Also Read | ‘I'm disappointed, thought you’ll be like Virat Kohli, Williamson, Steve Smith, Joe Root': Ashwin to Litton Das

"Pant needs to work on his keeping. I think for one, Rishabh Pant can improve his wicketkeeping quite a bit. A lot of people only concentrate on his batting, and it is combination of two that increases confidence", the 45-year-old former cricketer said.

"I know it is hard and boring but he can really become good by concentrating on smaller moments and that in turn will help him in white ball cricket, and then he will become the keeper he is expected to become", he further added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sangakkara praised Pant's batting ability, but also felt that he needs to build his innings in T20 cricket. "In his batting, I have got no doubt that he has got all the shots, ability and talent, but it is about understanding how you build an innings in T20 cricket, knowing which bowlers to attack and be a little smart", he said.

The T20I series between India and Sri Lanka is scheduled to begin from January 3, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Meanwhile, the ODI series set to begin from January 10, at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON