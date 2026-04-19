Rishabh Pant cleared to play after injury scare as Lucknow Super Giants eye revival against Punjab Kings

Rishabh Pant has handed Lucknow Super Giants a timely lift ahead of their IPL 2026 clash against the Punjab Kings, with the LSG captain cleared to play after an injury score in the previous game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The wicket-keeper batter had sparked concern after being struck on the left arm by a sharp Josh Hazlewood short ball during LSG’s match against RCB on April 15, forcing him to leave the field in visible discomfort. Rishabh Pant in nets ahead of the game against the Punjab Kings. (PTI)

The incident came at a delicate time for the franchise. Lucknow are in a phase where every result matters, and Pant’s availability is central not only because he is the captain and wicketkeeper, but also because he remains one of the side’s biggest batting pillars despite a modest start to the season. The immediate visual from the RCB game had suggested a potentially serious problem, especially given Hazlewood’s pace and the way Pant reacted after taking the blow around the left elbow or forearm area.

Rishabh Pant is fit for PBKS clash Lucknow’s fears, however, have eased quickly. Ahead of the Punjab Kings match, LSG bowling coach Bharat Arun has confirmed that Pant had recovered and is available for selection. “He is perfectly alright, fit enough to play tomorrow,” Arun said during the pre-match media interaction.

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That update followed an encouraging medical assessment of the injury. Reports said scans showed that Pant had suffered a bruise rather than a fracture, allowing him to return to training with the squad before the Punjab Kings fixture. For Lucknow, that is a huge relief. A longer absence for Pant would have hurt the team tactically and mentally, especially with the tournament entering a stretch where momentum can swing quickly.

The focus now shifts from fitness to impact. Rishabh Pant’s numbers this season have not yet matched the standards expected from a player of his stature, which means his return carries pressure as well as relief. Lucknow will not just want him back in the XI; they will want him to influence the game as a batter, leader and decision-maker against a Punjab side capable of exploiting any weakness.

For now, though, the headline for LSG is simple and significant. What looked like a worrying injury against RCB has not turned into a damaging setback. Pant has avoided a serious issue, resumed training, and has been cleared to play. For a team searching for stability and momentum, that is exactly the kind of lift they neded before the crucial fixture.