Rishabh Pant defends shock Ayush Badoni opening move as LSG gamble blows up in defeat to PBKS

At nearly the halfway mark in the ongoing IPL 2026 season, the Lucknow Super Giants are yet to settle on a fixed batting combination. On Sunday, LSG rolled out yet another experiment, one that ultimately backfired, as they slumped to a 54-run defeat against the Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh. It was their fourth loss of the season, leaving them languishing in eighth place on the points table.

Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant during the IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, in New Chandigarh(PTI)

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In six matches so far, Lucknow have already tried three different opening combinations. On four occasions, they stuck with the familiar pairing of Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh — a combination that had also delivered success for the franchise last season. However, in two games, the think tank opted for surprise tweaks. In the season opener, captain Rishabh Pant stunned many by promoting himself to open alongside Marsh. Against Punjab, the management backed Ayush Badoni for the role instead.

It was only the second time Badoni opened the innings in the IPL, the previous instance coming during the 2023 season for the same franchise. That said, the role is not entirely unfamiliar to him, having opened in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in the domestic circuit.

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{{^usCountry}} Chasing a daunting 255, Badoni scored a brisk 35 off 21 balls and stitched a 61-run opening stand with Marsh within the powerplay. However, despite the quick start, Punjab Kings maintained control, ensuring the scoring never spiralled out of their grasp. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chasing a daunting 255, Badoni scored a brisk 35 off 21 balls and stitched a 61-run opening stand with Marsh within the powerplay. However, despite the quick start, Punjab Kings maintained control, ensuring the scoring never spiralled out of their grasp. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Pant clarified that the move was not an impulsive call taken on match day but part of a pre-planned strategy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pant clarified that the move was not an impulsive call taken on match day but part of a pre-planned strategy. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I think the idea was to just go out there and play freely. It wasn’t taken just today. It was pre-decided that he’s going to open. It was just something we kept inside. We wanted some freedom at the top, and just (the) middle order wanted to chip in,” he said after the defeat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I think the idea was to just go out there and play freely. It wasn’t taken just today. It was pre-decided that he’s going to open. It was just something we kept inside. We wanted some freedom at the top, and just (the) middle order wanted to chip in,” he said after the defeat. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The changes were not limited to the opening slot. With Badoni pushed up, Markram, a seasoned opener in the format, was shuffled down to an unconventional No. 5 position. He responded with a quickfire 42 off 22 balls, doing his bit to keep LSG in the hunt. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The changes were not limited to the opening slot. With Badoni pushed up, Markram, a seasoned opener in the format, was shuffled down to an unconventional No. 5 position. He responded with a quickfire 42 off 22 balls, doing his bit to keep LSG in the hunt. {{/usCountry}}

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However, Lucknow faltered most during a crucial phase between the 8th and 10th overs. From 7.5 overs until the end of the 10th, the side failed to hit a single boundary during a 48-run stand between Pant and Marsh. The lack of acceleration proved costly, with the required rate shooting past 15 runs per over.

Despite the defeat, Pant refrained from singling out any one area as the primary concern.

“It’s difficult to point out one area. The bowlers have done well. There have been areas of concern, but also some positivity with the batting,” he said.

Lucknow will next take on the Rajasthan Royals at home on April 22, as they look to address their combination woes and revive their campaign.

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