Rishabh Pant drops epic reaction to Ricky Ponting's viral Instagram post featuring Australia 'legends'

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting on Sunday turned back the clock as he shared an iconic picture featuring his former teammates. The batting icon can be seen standing with 'legends' Matthew Hayden, Justin Langer, Brett Lee, Adam Gilchrist and Shane Watson in his Instagram post, which was all over the internet in no time. Also Read | 'He went to West Indies and is now in the Asia Cup squad': Chopra's huge prediction on India star's T20WC chances

."And the band is back together. What a weekend with these legends," wrote Ponting along with the picture. As fans flooded the comment section, India stumper Rishabh Pant also dropped a message for his coach at Delhi Capitals. "All the bosses are together," said the India dasher. Australia opener David Warner commented, "Miss you Ricky."

The Australian team that won the 2007 World Cup is widely regarded as one of the strongest cricketing sides; the Ponting-led Aussies secured an invincible run to their third successive World Cup title, as they defeated Sri Lanka in the final.

Ponting recently predicted the outcome of the much-anticipated Asia Cup 2022 clash between India and Pakistan. He backed India to win the contest because of their depth.

Pakistan holds an edge over India in head-to-head meetings overall, but in Asia Cup, India has a slight advantage of 7-5 in their 13 matches. One produced no result. Ponting feels that fans and players have been starved of this brilliant rivalry between two Asian giants.

"I will stick with India to win that clash against Pakistan. That is taking nothing away from Pakistan because they are an incredible cricket nation that continues to present out-and-out superstar players," said the former Australia captain in an episode of ICC Review.

"It is always hard to go past India in any tournament, not just an Asia Cup, but I think every time we talk about the T20 World Cup which is coming up, I think that India will be right in the thick of it there. Their depth is definitely better than the other teams and I think India will win the Asia Cup," he added.

The Asia Cup will be played in the UAE between six teams (main event). Defending champions India are also the most successful team, having won the trophy seven times.

While the last edition of the tournament was held in an ODI format, this edition will feature the T20 format.

With ANI Inputs

