Rishabh Pant first Indian wicketkeeper-batter since 1973 to pull off this incredible feat

Team India have so far been the superior side in the ongoing Test against England at Edgbaston as the tourists have stretched their lead to over 350 runs in their second innings. Rishabh Pant has been the main force behind the stellar show by the Indian unit. The wicketkeeper-batter took the momentum away from the hosts with his counterattacking approach and it will be interesting to see if England can fight their way back into the contest.

Talking about Pant, the wicketkeeper-batter was under fire in India's recent white-ball series against South Africa. However, the 24-year-old produced a magnificent knock in tough conditions and in doing so he became the first Indian wicketkeeper-batter since Farokh Engineer to score a hundred and a fifty in the same Test match. Engineer had done it way back in 1973 against England at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Pant scored 146 off 111 balls in the first innings, and in the second he went to pile a 57 off 86 deliveries before getting out to Jack Leach. With this he became the second wicketkeeper-batter after Dhoni to score a 50-plus score in both the innings of a Test match at the venue. The former India captain had achieved the same over a decade ago, when he scored 77 and 74* in a Test encounter in 2011, which India had lost by an innings and 242 runs.

He also became the fourth Indian wicketkeeper to notch a 50-plus score in both the innings of a Test. The elite list features Dilawar Hussain, Farokh Engineer, Dhoni, and Wriddhiman Saha.

Apart from Pant, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja too enjoyed a superb outing in his first official match after returning from an injury. The left-handed batter scored 104 off 194 deliveries in the first innings as India recovered from 98/5 and went on to post a gigantic 416 all-out in their first innings.

In response, England were bundled out for 284 with Jonny Bairstow smashing a spectacular century. India were batting at 229/7 in their second innings before Lunch was called on Day 4.

