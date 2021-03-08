Rishabh Pant forcing world to look at Test batting differently

Preparing pitches that will turn early in a Test match is not a new thing, it’s been India’s winning formula at home for years now. This Indian team of course is winning away from home more than the Indian teams of the past. Two consecutive series wins recently in Australia is an example of that.





As a former India player and now a commentator, home wins don’t excite me too much; it’s an old act that I have seen many times before. But this home win was special for a reason—the showing of three young players, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar.

Since his arrival into the spotlight, Rishabh Pant has been an enigma for me. There have been times when I have been floored by his knocks, sometimes frustrated by the way he has got out, leaving me confused as to what to make of this young batsman. I decided before the Australia series that I will now focus only on his returns as batsman and ‘keeper and disregard everything else.

Now, after the India-England series, it’s clear Rishabh Pant is not just different, he is also a highly effective batsman who makes a winning impact on a Test match.

In less than two months Pant has already played two great Test innings, an incredible effort considering that even exceptional players can go through a whole career without a single, truly great Test performance.

Pant is forcing the cricketing world to look at Test batting differently. He plays the (now much talked about) reverse lap to Jimmy Anderson with the second new ball, this after he has stepped out to hit the same bowler over the top the previous delivery. All this when he is in his 90s. Then, just like Virender Sehwag used to, he hits a six to get to his first 100 at home. Wonder if it’s a Delhi thing this.

A closer look at this small passage of play reveals what makes Pant unique. That he played all these audacious, and even by his standards risky, shots while in the 90s shows he does not care too much about getting hundreds—an age old obsession of Indian batsmen.

Worthwhile remembering also that before this, in his short career, he was out in the 90s twice and there was that 89 not out in that historic Brisbane run chase.

He is not afflicted by matters that mean a great deal for other batsmen. Also, there is a method to his batting, a cunning one at that.

That first charge to Jimmy Anderson with the second new ball was to catch the great bowler by surprise. He also knew the next ball would be bowled with greater intent and certain wariness, so he expected a short of length quicker delivery, perfect to play the reverse lap over the slips. Reverse sweeps and laps have been a part of Pant’s basic range of attacking batting for a while now.

Pant’s shot selection makes our jaws drops but there is a certain logic to it, a sharp reading of bowlers’ minds, their style and match situations. What was most impressive about that particular innings was that before that flourish with the second new ball, Pant had played defensively for almost three-and-a-half hours!

And I am talking here about old-fashioned, dead bat defensive batting. That’s mind over matter for you.

One significant change that has come in his batting off late is he does not mishit his big shots as much. I guess that’s Pant for you in a nutshell. How do you judge Pant’s form? He will not mishit his big shots too much.

Axar Patel was a real find, along with being a surprise. He was known to us as a very handy white-ball bowler but when we took the trouble of looking at his first-class numbers, there was always a hint that he is a formidable long format bowler.

His angled delivery coming in is his main weapon; it forces batsmen to play inside the line, and if the ball turns it leaves the off-stump exposed. Plus, like Jadeja, he is an athlete so he will not be completely reliant on very helpful pitches to make a contribution.

That brings us to Washington Sundar. It’s anyone’s guess where Washington will be in Indian cricket after five years; it will all depend on how his batting and bowling evolves. As of today, his batting looks the stronger suit.

Currently with regards to him, I am only thinking how a 21-year-old possesses so much talent where his batting and bowling both don’t look inadequate at the Test level. Having the skills is one thing, but the temperament side of his cricket is equally impressive. I can’t help but think that the IPL experience must have helped him in this regard. Young Indian players aren’t as intimidated by big name foreign players while playing their first few Tests like we were.

This is young India, breaking conventions, riding a wave of confidence, and not just in cricket you would say.

