Watch: Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya hit huge sixes in front packed Cuttack crowd in practice session ahead of 2nd T20I

There was match-day feels on the eve of the 2nd T20I as Team India practised in front of packed stands at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Saturday. A section of the stadium was opened for the crowd and the fans flocked in to watch their favourite cricketers practice. Cricketers like Rishabh Pant, captain for India for the series in absence of KL Rahul, Jammu and Kashmir pace sensation Umran Malik, vice-captain Hardik Pandya were among the players practising.

The crowd cheered when Pant and Pandya hit the big shots during their power-hitting training at the practice wickets.

Acknowledging the massive crowd at the venue, BCCI tweeted, "Match day feels on a non-match day. A packed stadium here in Cuttack to watch #TeamIndia train. #INDvSA."

BCCI shared another video few minutes later in which the roar from the crowd was heartening to see. This is not the first time this happened in Barabati Stadium. In fact, this happens almost every time India play at this stadium in Cuttack.

After a seven-wicket loss to South Africa in the first T20I match of the five-match series at home, Team India will be looking forward to levelling the series when they take on the Proteas in the second T20I at Cuttack.

On the other hand, South Africa will be looking forward to continuing its good run in India. Having not lost a T20I series in India against the Men in Blue, the Proteas will be looking forward to adding another series win to their accomplishments.

Coming to the first clash, chasing 212 South Africa lost wickets at regular intervals and were 81/3 when Miller and Van der Dussen came in for the rescue.

The two batters eventually put up an unbeaten and match-winning partnership of 131 runs for the fourth wicket and brought up their fifties.

Earlier, after being put to bat first, India posted 211/4 in 20 overs. Ishan Kishan smashed 76 off 48 while Hardik Pandya also played the quick-fire knock of unbeaten 31 off 12.

South Africa has a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

