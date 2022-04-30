'Rishabh Pant has great cricketing mind. He will go on and captain the national side': Ex-India batter's big prediction

While Kuldeep Yadav spun his web around Kolkata Knight Riders' batters to help Delhi Capitals record a four-wicket win, Rishabh Pant received flak for not completing the chinaman's full quota of overs. Kuldeep registered figures of 4/14 in the game against KKR but bowled only three overs, with Pant being questioned for his captaincy call. The young wicketkeeper batter inflicted a stumping and grabbed a stunning low catch but failed to leave his mark with the willow. He perished after scoring just two, leaving his side tottering at 84 for five in 147 run-chase. (Follow IPL 2022 Full Coverage)

It was a bad day at work for Pant but the left-handed dasher has got the backing of former India batter WV Raman, who sees him captaining even the national team in future. He led the Capitals to the playoffs last year but they could not advance to the finals.

Raman believes Pant is still in the learning phase as he underlined his enhanced fitness levels and work behind the sticks.

"Rishabh Pant has a great cricketing mind, but he is on a learning curve; and the last couple of years he has been working on his keeping and fitness and has shown remarkable improvement," Raman told cricket.com.

"I believe Pant will go on and captain the national side, and as to when, we will wait and see. For now, he has to learn the ropes in the next one and two years as far as captaincy is concerned," he added.

Raman further commented on the Capitals' middle-order collapse against Umesh Yadav, who returned 3/24 to trouble the opposition batters. David Warner, who scored 42, waged a lone battle at the top before Rovman Powell hit an unbeaten 16-ball 33 to help the Delhi outfit claim two crucial points.

"I think they will need to give a bit of thought about their middle-order and how it is going to shape up. They look like a well-balanced side, and the important thing is what happens at an advanced stage when the openers fail."

With four wins in eight matches so far, Delhi Capitals are sixth on the table with eight points. They next play Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday (May 1).

