Rishabh Pant has ‘real high threshold for pain, him grimacing like that makes it real serious': Shastri fears the worst

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri is fearing the worst after Rishabh Pant was taken to the hospital following scans on Day 1 of the Manchester Test against England. The left-handed batter inside edged a reverse sweep onto his foot off the bowling of Chris Woakes in the final session. He immediately grimaced in pain, and the physio came charging out. For a few minutes, he received treatment on the ground. However, he was unable to put any weight on his foot, and hence he had to be taken off with the help of a golf cart-like vehicle. Former India coach Ravi Shastri said Rishabh Pant has a real high threshold for pain(HT_PRINT)

Rishabh Pant received treatment at the medical facility on the ground, and just minutes before the close of play, he was rushed to the hospital for scans. The reports are awaited, but it looks unlikely that the wicketkeeper would play any further part in the must-win tie for India. Even India captain Shubman Gill rushed to the medical facility to check up on Pant.

Ravi Shastri reckons Pant's injury will get worse overnight, no matter how much icing is done on his foot. The former India head coach painted a gloomy picture as all of India wishes Pant a speedy recovery.

“Just seeing his face, grimacing there. He has a pain threshold that's very high, and for him to be grimacing in pain in that fashion makes it very serious. It can only get worse overnight,” Shastri said on Sky Sports.

“When you get up in the morning, it can be really sore, no matter the amount of ice you put. He will be icing it through the night. Let's hope it's not a break or it's not a crack,” he added.

‘Immediate swelling has me worried’

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, who observed Pant from close quarters during his stint with the Delhi Capitals in the IPL, said the immediate swelling has him really worried, and he is hoping that it's not a break in his foot.

“He hardly put his foot on the ground. He rolled around for 6-8 minutes before the golf cart came in. The immediate swelling was the worry for me. I've had a metatarsal injury myself, and they're small, fragile bones,” said Ponting.

“The fact that he couldn't put any weight on it doesn't look good at all. If it's broken, he will be out of the game. If it's not, then they will do anything they can to get him back out there. Hopefully, he doesn't play any more reverse sweeps,” he added.

At stumps, India's score read 264/4 with Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur at the crease. Ponting also stated that India will dearly miss Pant as he has the ability to take the game away in no time.

“Thinking about the situation of the game as well, Shardul has come out and played nicely, but with the way Rishabh plays and the momentum he brings to the Indian team, that is what they will potentially miss the most. Someone who can put the pressure on the opposition,” said Ponting.

“For Indian fans, keep fingers crossed and hope it is not as serious as it looks. If he is out of the remainder of the game, then that leaves a massive dent on India's chance, not only in this game, but the remainder of the series,” he added.