Rishabh Pant health update: Brain and spinal cord MRI scan results return normal after India star's horrific accident

Results of MRI scans conducted on Rishabh Pant's brain and spinal cord have returned as "normal" after the 25-year-old's horrific car crash in the wee hours of Friday morning. Pant has been admitted to a Dehradun hospital after he was initially rushed to Roorkee's Civil Hospital.

A medical bulletin released by Max Hospital has said that Pant is "stable, conscious and oriented" and doctors have given him "above knee splintage ... for suspected right knee ligament injury, and suspected right ankle ligament injury". MRI scans of his ankle and knee have been postponed till tomorrow because of pain and swelling, according to ESPNCricinfo.

The bulletin further notes that "prima facie, he had sustained multiple abrasions on right-hand forearm and leg, and lacerated wounds over forehead and near eyebrow, and multiple graze abrasions on the back".

ALSO READ | 'His face was covered in blood, clothes torn': Eye-witness who rescued Rishabh Pant reveals chilling details of accident

Pant's car rammed into a divider on Friday and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The wicketkeeper-batter was on his way to Dehradun to visit his family. "The incident took place between 5:30 and 6 AM. Rishabh Pant's car met with an accident in which he sustained some injuries. He was taken to Saksham Hospital where a team of doctors looked after him. He was then referred to Dehradun's Max Hospital for better treatment," a statement from the police read.

Pant was rescued by a local bus driver, who made sure that the Indian cricketer safely escaped the car that had caught fire. The driver said that he was unaware of Pant's identity until the cricketer told him about it

Pant has scored 2,271 runs in 33 Tests so far at an average of 43.67. He jointly holds with former India captain MS Dhoni the record for most Test centuries, having scored five in his career. He has also represented the country in 30 ODIs and 66 T20Is, scoring 865 and 987 runs respectively.

