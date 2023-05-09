Rishabh Pant interacts with Under-16 players at NCA Bangalore as his recovery journey continues, BCCI shares pics

Rishabh Pant may be out of regular cricket action for a while now but the India wicketkeeper-batter is hardly a forgotten figure. Pant is recovering from the injuries he sustained from a horrific car crash that he suffered on December 30, 2022 and this is set to keep him out of action for the rest of the year.

Pant started his rehabilitation at the NCA this April(BCCI)

His absence has been felt most keenly by the Delhi Capitals, whom he captains in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and is also going to be felt by India in the plethora of big matches that they play in Tests and ODIs later this year, starting with the World Test Championship final against Australia in June. Pant recently made a post on Instagram that showed him theatrically throwing away his crutches, thus indicating that he is now ready to start walking without assistance.

He had made a visit to the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi for one of DC's home games and on Tuesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said that Pant interacted with the under-16 players present at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

“The boys who are part of the Under-16 high performance camp at NCA Bangalore had the opportunity to interact with Rishabh Pant on cricket, life, hard work and much much more. It was very generous of @RishabhPant17 to spare time for interacting with these young boys,” said the BCCI in its tweet along with images of Pant's interaction.

Pant started his rehabilitation at the NCA this April. The wicket-keeper batter had met with a car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. After receiving initial treatment in Dehradun, he was airlifted to Mumbai for better and more specialised treatment. Pant has been ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League and is also out of action in international cricket since the accident.

Regarded as one of the brightest talents in international cricket, Pant has been particularly succesully in Tests, despite his tendency to bat aggressively. Pant has scored 2271 runs in 33 matches at an average of 43.67 with five centuries and 11 half centuries. Pant has also scored an ODI century and has 865 runs in 30 matches in the format at an average of 34.60. Remarkably, Pant was yet to find a footing in T20Is before his accident, scoring 987 runs in 66 matches at an average of 22.43 and a strike rate of just 126.37. In the IPL, Pant has scored 2838 runs at a strike rate of 147.97 and average of 34.61 with one century and 15 half centuries.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail