Watch: Rishabh Pant, Jos Buttler involved in heated argument in controversial last over of DC vs RR IPL 2022 match

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler and Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant were involved in a heated argument during the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2022 match in Mumbai on Friday. The DC vs RR match attracted a huge controversy in the final over when Pant tried to call his batters back to the pavilion and even sent assistant coach Pravin Amre to have a word with the on-field umpires after they decided against calling Obed McCoy's high full-toss a no-ball in the third ball of the over.

Needing 36 runs off the last over, DC all-rounder Rovman Powell hit a hat-trick of sixes off RR's McCoy at the start of the 20th over to throw the cat among the pigeon. The match, however, came to a standstill after the third delivery as there was an outburst from the DC dugout led by captain Pant over the on-field umpires' decision of not calling the high full-toss a no-ball.

Pant signalled Powell and Kuldeep Yadav to come back to the dugout and even sent coach Amre to the ground to have a word with the umpires despite another assistant coach Shane Watson trying to bring things under control.

Watch Video: Rishabh Pant, Jos Buttler exchange words on the boundary in controversial last over in DC vs RR IPL match

When Amre was on the ground, RR's Buttler, who had scored his third hundred of the tournament earlier in the day, was seen having a heated discussion with Pant on the boundary line.

Pant tried to explain his side of the story but Buttler did not seem convinced as he walked back to his fielding position.

The match finally resumed and Powell failed to do the unthinkable of hitting all six balls for sixes and Royals won the match by 15 runs.

Asked about the incident at the post-match presentation, Pant said, "I thought the no ball could have been precious for us. I thought we could have checked that no ball, but it's not in my control."

"Yes, disappointed, but can't do much about it. Everyone was frustrated because it was not even close, so I thought it was only a no ball. Everyone in the ground saw that," Pant said. "I think third umpire should have intervened in between and said it was a no ball, but I can't change the rule myself I guess."

