Rishabh Pant meets MS Dhoni after landing in India, Sakshi shares candid photo on Instagram
Rishabh Pant meets MS Dhoni after landing in India, Sakshi shares candid photo on Instagram

Rishabh Pant, who played a crucial role in India’s historic 2-1 series victory in Australia, met MS Dhoni and Sakshi a few days after landing in Delhi. Sakshi shared photos on Instagram.
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 09:43 AM IST
MS Dhoni and wife Sashi with Rishabh Pant(Sakshi Dhoni/Instagram)

There may be a lot of talk about Rishabh Pant facing a daunting task of trying to fill MS Dhoni’s shoes but the current India wicket-keeper batsman has always shared a strong bond with the former India captain. A browse through MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi’s Instagram account will erase all doubts - if there ever was any - about the relation between Pant and Dhoni.

Pant, who played a crucial role in India’s historic 2-1 series victory in Australia, met Dhoni and Sakshi a few days after landing in Delhi.

Sakshi Dhoni took to Instagram to share a candid photograph of the trio enjoying some personal time.

Pant has been under a lot of pressure ever since the attacking the left-hander made his India debut. The pressure went up several notches when Dhoni finally decided to retire from international cricket in August last year after more than a year’s absence from international cricket.

Pant too did not enjoy great success at the international level. From being the first-choice keeper after Dhoni, he lost his place in the XI in all three formats of the game.

The 23-year-old however, turned things around in the recently-concluded Australia series. Pant’s blistering innings of 97 in the third Test in Sydney helped in draw the game while his unbeaten 89 on a fifth-day track in Brisbane took India to a historic win to seal the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

“Right now it is the biggest moment in my cricket life. I am also amazed. Because as a player you always dream of doing something like this – doing well yourself and helping your team win in a great occasion. Now it has happened,” Pant told Hindustan Times in an exclusive interview.

When asked about if the constant chop and change affects his rhythm as a player, he said: “I try and not focus on the cricket when I am down,” says Pant. “You need to give yourself some space also. So, that’s what I do and I keep reminding myself that, ‘you are good, you can do well’. I just try and give belief to myself. That helps me to move on from the past.”

