Rishabh Pant packs power, patience and new-found maturity to emerge as a hero

Rishabh Pant had already gone from being a big talent with too many rough edges to clicking at the highest level of cricket to being a man on a mission even before India's iconic Test series against Australia reached its dramatic climax on Tuesday.

His sensational, unbeaten 89 to steer India to a historic Brisbane Test victory and help the visitors clinch their second successive series in Australia, also completed his transformation, merging mind and matter with steely performances by Indian players.

As India inched towards what looked an improbable fourth-innings target of 328, with 324 to get on the final day on a pitch with cracks against Australia’s world class bowling, their one hope of pulling off the incredible hinged on the 23–year-old wicket-keeper's devil-may-care batting.

Watch | India Vs Australia: Pant, Gill lead India to historic win at Gabba, seal series





India had done all the hard work through the series, rallying after the first Test loss in Adelaide after being routed for 36 to win at Melbourne and then deny Australia victory in Sydney with a defensive batting classic on the final day.

Pant had set up that crucial draw with 97, even raising hopes of a victory till his dismissal in that second innings allowed Australia to build pressure. The hobbled R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari batted together for over three hours to draw the SCG game, making sure Pant's knock would not be in vain.

On the final day at Brisbane, India’s hopes to escaping defeat seemed to rest on rain initially, and then on the defensive grit of Cheteshwar Pujara. But young opener Shubman Gill's breezy 91, and then Pant, turned such worries on their head.

India-Australia contests have seen many classics over the last two decades, but Australia had not lost a Test at the Gabba since 1988. While Australia’s aggressive game was earlier seen as helping plot a counter-offensive, it was India who did all the running in a series where they have kept going despite injuries. This after skipper Virat Kohli left on paternity leave after Adelaide.

They found the perfect last man standing, so to speak, in Pant on Tuesday. Handed a Test debut on the 2018 tour of England, his keeping flaws kept emerging while his batting was acknowledged as special. Centuries at the Oval (114) in a lost cause and 159 not out at Sydney where India forced a draw to seal a historic series win in 2018-19 underlined that.

But Pant faced questions about his India place. While Wriddiman Saha is the better Test keeper, KL Rahul took up the spot in limited-overs after agreeing to keep. Pant thus came into this series needing to prove a point, and regain his position in the Indian ranks.

He provided the answer after India picked him ahead of Saha mainly for the left-right combination to avoid an Adelaide-like batting collapse.

At Sydney, like in Brisbane, he played himself in. Unlike the SCG, the Gabba pitch allowed off-spinner Nathan Lyon to emerge as a bigger threat. But Pant was ready. He showed patience to leave, defend and play along the ground before picking his spot with a heave over midwicket for six that signalled India’s intent to chase down the target.

When Pant came in, at the fall of skipper Ajinkya Rahane, India still needed 162 runs for victory, and realistically were expected to hold on for a draw that would allow them to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Pant had other ideas. The Delhi left-hander's focus, confidence and fitness was exemplary as his innings wore on, even when against Australia fast bowlers with the second new ball.

At the 2019 World Cup, he had left fans and experts exasperated with his heave to square-leg to be caught repeatedly. That shot has been put away. A new sharpness has come in his off-side game. The discipline and maturity shone through as he took India to arguably their greatest Test triumph.