Rishabh Pant pours his heart out in emotional farewell note for Delhi Capitals: 'I came here as a teenager and...'

Rishabh Pant posted an emotional farewell note for Delhi Capitals after getting signed by Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2025 auction. Pant started his IPL career with Delhi Capitals in 2016 and was later also named their captain. The left-handed became a fan favourite at DC during IPL 2017 when he scored 366 runs at a strike rate of 165.61. A year later, in 2018, he established himself as a well-reputed star in the league with 684 runs in 14 matches, which included one century and 5 fifties. Rishabh Pant parted ways with Delhi Capitals and has joined Lucknow Super Giants.(AFP)

Last season, Pant beat all odds to make a comeback in competitive cricket with IPL after a life-threatening car accident in 2022. However, under his captaincy, Delhi failed to reach the playoffs. Ahead of the auction, DC decided to part ways with Pant and didn't retain him. while LSG got their hands on him in the auction with a record-breaking INR 27 crore bid.

"Goodbyes are never easy...,' Pant wrote on Instagram.

Talking about his nine-year-long journey with the Capitals, Pant admitted he grew in several ways while playing there.

"The journey with Delhi Capitals has been nothing short of amazing. From the thrills on the field to the moments off it, I’ve grown in ways I never imagined. I came here as a teenager and we grew together over the last nine years," he added.

During the auction, Delhi Capitals used the Right To Match to buy back Pant at ₹20.75 crore, but LSG raised the bid to ₹27 crore, and the former decided against matching that amount. With that bid, he became the most expensive player in IPL history. He is likely to lead LSG in the next season after joining them for a record-breaking amount.

Pant's message for DC fans

Meanwhile, Pant also thanked the fans for having his back throughout his time at the Capitals.

"What made this journey all worthwhile is you, The fans... You’ve embraced me, cheered for me and stood by me in one of the toughest phases of my life. As I move on, I carry your love and support in my heart. I’ll look forward to entertain you whenever I take the field. Thank you for being my family and making this journey so special," he concluded.