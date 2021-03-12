Rishabh Pant reverse-flicks Jofra Archer for a six in India vs England 1st T20I, Twitter goes wild - Watch Video

In what appeared to be a repeat of his shot against James Anderson, Rishabh Pant reverse-flicked England fast bowler Jofra Archer for a six in the first T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Pant left Archer bemused by reverse flicking him for a six in the fifth ball of the fourth over of India’s innings.

It was a fast delivery around 141 km/h that pitched on leg stump and Pant, who premeditated the shot, stood straight but placed the bat at the correct position to flick it over the slips and also the ropes to collect the first six of India’s innings.

That Pant attempted this shot after India lost opener KL Rahul for 1 and captain Virat Kohli for a duck after England opted to bowl first, speaks volumes about his mindset as a batsman.

This is not the first time Pant played such a shot. The attacking left-hander who is making a comeback in the India T20I side, had reverse swept James Anderson for a boundary in the fourth Test at the same venue.

"If I get the chance to reverse-flick a fast bowler again, I definitely would," Pant had said.

The wicketkeeper-batsman took only about a week to keep his promise.

Pant, however was dismissed for 21 when he flicked a Ben Stokes delivery straight to the deep square leg fielder.

England, fielding a dramatically different side to the one beaten 3-1 in the Tests that ended last week, included fast bowler Mark Wood for the game at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

"It looks a good wicket with a covering of grass. A little bit of dew later on," Morgan said at the toss.

Both sides wanted to avoid bowling second when the ball is more slippery.

"It is going to be an evenly-poised contest. The opportunity to play in India against a very strong side with the World Cup later this year, we're really excited," Morgan added.

India rested vice-captain Rohit Sharma for the first two games. KL Rahul is expected to open the batting with Shikhar Dhawan.

Pace bowler Bhuveneshwar Kumar returns for his first T20 international since December 2019.

Captain Virat Kohli said his side had been planning for batting first "in conditions where bowling in the dew becomes a factor. It's a good way to prepare for the World Cup."

The T20 World Cup is to be held in India in October and November.

India: Virat Kohli (capt), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood