Rishabh Pant rocks 149-year Test history, becomes fastest to 100 sixes and first Asian to reach stunning landmark

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant stormed into the Test record books on Tuesday, becoming the fastest batter in history to reach 100 sixes in the format. He achieved the milestone during a half-century in the second innings of the opening Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.
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With India adopting an aggressive approach in the second innings on Day 4, Pant’s attacking game provided the perfect catalyst. India had bowled Sri Lanka out for 284 on the third evening to take a 178-run lead and were looking to add to it quickly and create enough time to force a result, especially after losing one-and-a-half sessions to rain on Day 2.
Pant, who had entered Day 4 with 98 Test sixes, hit his 99th against Lahiru Kumara in the 27th over, launching a length delivery high over long-off. He then reached the landmark after lunch against the same bowler.
Kumara went full and angled the ball into the left-hander, but Pant got inside the line, got underneath it and pulled it over long leg for a maximum to bring up his 100th Test six.
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Kumara went full and angled the ball into the left-hander, but Pant got inside the line, got underneath it and pulled it over long leg for a maximum to bring up his 100th Test six.
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Pant became only the fourth batter in Test history to hit 100 sixes, joining Australia legend Adam Gilchrist (100), New Zealand great Brendon McCullum (107) and former England all-rounder Ben Stokes (138).
He is also the first Asian batter to reach the milestone and the fastest of the four to do so. Pant achieved it in just his 89th innings, 41 innings fewer than the previous record-holder Gilchrist. Stokes took 151 innings to hit his 100th six, while McCullum reached the mark in his 170th.
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Pant also needed the fewest deliveries to reach 100 Test sixes, getting there in just 4,918 balls.
His record-breaking innings eventually came to an end when Kumara changed his approach and went short. Pant shuffled across to play the pull but was not in a good enough position to control the shot. He top-edged the delivery, with the ball looping behind the wicketkeeper.
Niroshan Dickwella ran back and completed the catch, dismissing Pant for an entertaining 66 off 69 balls.
The knock, however, had already done its job. India pushed their lead beyond 350, leaving Sri Lanka facing a daunting fourth-innings chase.
Only once has a team successfully chased a target of more than 300 in a Test at Galle. Pakistan achieved the feat in 2022, chasing down 342 with four wickets to spare.
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.