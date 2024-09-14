Rishabh Pant’s Test return sends ‘keepers back into standby mode

Mumbai: Between 2005-2014, MS Dhoni was ‘the keeper’ of India’s fortunes. Only one other stumper made his Test debut while Dhoni, of free-spirit and flowing hair, took centre stage. Indian cricket player Rishabh Pant. (PTI)

No one could have predicted that India would discover another gem to equal Dhoni’s batting dynamism and safe hands. Rishabh Pant, of audacious intent and match-winning skills, has given enough evidence of being one for the long haul. With the effects of his horrible accident suffered in December 2022 behind him, the Delhi dasher will reclaim the Test wicket-keeping gloves in the Bangladesh series starting on Thursday

His impressive showing in the Duleep Trophy, his first red-ball game for almost two years, has also possibly has shut the door on a long line of wicket-keepers aspiring to play for the country.

The concussion rule now opens a spot for the second ‘keeper in the squad – Dhruv Jurel currently holds that position – but as Dhoni’s competition found out, the wait can prove endless.

So, what next for Jurel? The 23-year-old was one of India’s heroes in the previous home series against England with a player-of-the-match performance in the Ranchi Test. KS Bharat, who got seven Tests in Pant’s absence, failed to capitalise, mainly because of shortcomings as a batter. Now, he runs the risk of not getting another chance. The other contender, Ishan Kishan, has the ability, provided he yearns for it.

But what would it take for anyone to replace a ‘keeper-batter who’s clocked five centuries and six 90s in his 33 Tests and grown to become the team’s most assured middle-order batter?

“You just have to find a way to keep enjoying the game. To try and play with the same intensity, no matter which match you are competing in,” says Parthiv Patel, former India stumper whose India career played out in Dhoni’s shadow. “It’s not easy. But you have to be ready all the time.”

Like Parthiv, Dinesh Karthik made his India debut before Dhoni but couldn’t keep pace. Both had to endure eight years between Test matches, an opportunity which arose only after Dhoni left the Test scene in 2014.

“They sent him (Dhoni) up the order, he got a 100 (in ODIs). He started well in Test cricket. He kept brilliantly. Most importantly, he became a brand overnight,” Karthik told an RCB podcast. “There came a realisation that he would be the first wicketkeeper in both Tests and ODIs.”

Parthiv and Karthik looked for ways to stay relevant. “I was the understudy, but I was always trying to do something special. How can I get in the team? I would open in domestic cricket, I would keep pushing,” said Karthik.

Their Test careers were short-lived, but both found greater success in white-ball cricket – Parthiv as a T20 opener and Karthik as a finisher. Late in his career, Parthiv found joy in leading Gujarat to their maiden Ranji Trophy title. Karthik became the darling of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium crowd with his finishing excellence for RCB in IPL.

Wriddhiman Saha could have played a lot more than 40 Tests had he been born in another era. The Bengal wicketkeeper got a decent run after Dhoni’s Test retirement, until India discovered what they were missing with Pant’s arrival. Rated by Virat Kohli as the best glovesman, Saha just did not have Dhoni’s and Pant’s X factor with the bat. Saha had to make peace with it.

“I would still say, it’s not as difficult for someone like Jurel who has had a good start to his international career. With us, it was like telling yourself that I want to play in place of the Indian captain (laughs). That wasn’t going to happen,” said Parthiv.

BHARAT SANGUINE

While Jurel will slot in as Pant’s backup, it may be harder for Bharat at 30. But the Andhra keeper is not living in frustration.

“I enjoyed walking out in India whites, a feeling that cannot be compared to anything else. I enjoyed playing with Ash, Jaddu, Rohit bhai, Virat bhai. I played the WTC final for India. I could not have been more blessed in life,” Bharat says.

“Yes, I couldn’t convert the 20s and 40s into bigger runs. But there’s no point breaking your head over it and replaying it in your head. At no stage did I feel as if I didn’t belong. I wouldn’t get selected otherwise, or get four India A hundreds. Eventually, I feel the Test hundred will happen at the right time. You just have to be prepared and have patience.

“You still have to wake up at 5am and put in those many hours of practice. Life is simple unless we make it complicated,” he adds. “As a player, if you are improving every day, you are successful. Success is not necessarily walking on the red carpet all the time. Bouncing back from setback is also success to me.”

Like many other ‘keepers, Bharat waits to find an IPL team where he gets to start, where he’s not benched for team combinations. Something that could open a white-ball window and brighten his prospects.