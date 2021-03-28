Rishabh Pant sets Twitter on fire with his highest score in ODIs in decider vs England in Pune

Rishabh Pant set Twitter on fire by slamming his highest ODI score in the series-deciding third and final ODI against England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Promoted to No.4 after his brilliant 77 in the last ODI, Pant made most of the good start provided by openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan to hit a brilliant 78 off just 62 balls on Sunday. This is also Pant’s highest score in ODIs.

Pant also became only the third India wicket-keeper batsman to score multiple fifty-plus scores in a series against England after MS Dhoni’s 3 fifties in 2011, Rahul Dravid’s 2 fifties in 2002, Dhoni’s 2 fifties vs England in 2011.

This was Pant’s third ODI fifty and second one against England.

The attacking left-hander was looking well-set for his maiden hundred when a Sam Curran fuller length delivery brought about his downfall. Pant wanted to flick the ball towards the on side but ended up getting a leading edge. England stand-in captain Jos Buttler took a fine diving catch towards his left.

Pant hit four sixes and five fours in his innings in which he scored at a strike rate of 125.81. Pant was particularly severe against England spinners Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone.

He kept on attacking despite India losing Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and captain Virat Kohli in quick succession after a 103-run opening stand.

Pant put together a 99-run stand with Hardik Pandya (64), which was the fourth highest fifth wicket partnership in ODIs for India against England.

Earlier, England won the toss and opted to field first.

India replaced spinner Kuldeep Yadav with pacer T Natarajan in the playing XI.

England also made one change to their playing XI, bringing in pacer Mark Wood in place of Tom Curran. The three match series is tied at 1-1, with India winning the lung opener by 66 runs while England won the second game by six wickets.

India XI: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Prasidh Krishna.

England XI: Jos Buttler (c/w), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, David Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.