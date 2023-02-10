Rishabh Pant back on his feet 40 days after accident, shares photo in crutches; Warner, SKY drop heartwarming replies

On the road to recovery, Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has shared a couple of photos in which the injured cricketer can be seen walking on crutches. Indian gloveman Pant was involved in a tragic car accident on December 30. The Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper suffered multiple injuries to his head, back, and feet after miraculously surviving the horrific car accident last year.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Pant shared photos of him walking on crutches with an inspiring caption. “One step forward. One step stronger. One step better,” Pant wrote. Taking cognisance of Pant's latest activity on the Facebook-owned platform, Team India star Suryakumar Yadav and veteran Australian opener David Warner have posted heartfelt messages. Warner and Suryakumar are headlining the high-profile Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India.

Gloveman KS Bharat received his debut Test cap in the absence of wicketkeeper-batter Pant. The injured wicketkeeper-batter is expected to remain out of action for the entire 2023 season. The DC captain will miss the forthcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the 2023 World Cup. Pant sustained multiple injuries after his car hit the divider and caught fire near Uttarakhand. According to multiple reports, the 25-year-old was driving from Delhi to Roorkee to surprise his family members at the time.

Earlier, the injured Indian batter released a statement on social media in the aftermath of the car accident. "I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes. I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead. Thank you to the BCCI, Jay Shah & government authorities for their incredible support," Pant said.

In his first public statement, the Indian cricketer also singled out two individuals, who rescued him after the tragic car crash. “I may not have been able to thank everyone individually, but I must acknowledge these two heroes who helped me during my accident and ensured I got to the hospital safely. Rajat Kumar & Nishu Kumar, Thank you. I'll be forever grateful and indebted,” Pant added.

