‘Rishabh Pant should forget that he is the captain of Delhi Capitals': Ravi Shastri wants DC captain to bat freely

Barring the first match against Mumbai Indians, in which he was dismissed for 1, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has had starts in every match of IPL 2022 so far. The attacking left-hander, however, has failed to convert his starts into something substantial. No fifties in five matches of the league so far is testimony to that fact. With David Warner and Prithvi Shaw going all guns blazing at the top of the order, it would do a world of good to Delhi if Pant manages to build on his starts. In order to do that, former India head coach Ravi Shastri feels Pant should forget about being extra responsible as he is the captain of the side.

Shastri says Pant should bat freely in order to bring out the best in him.

“What I would like to see with Delhi is Rishabh Pant coming and playing his natural game. Forgetting that he is the captain of the side, just let him go out and play his natural game. Let the others around him take the responsibility, because if he fires it will do his captaincy a world of good and at the same time you will see the results changing for Delhi Capitals pretty quickly,” Shastri said on the Gameplan episode on Star Sports, Ravi Shastri said.

Shastri added that there is no problem with Pant's batting whatsoever. All the left-hander needs to do is take just that little of time early on and then go full throttle with no half meassures.

“I don't think there is any problem with his batting. I think it's just change of mind-set that is needed, where he goes out and gives himself a little bit of time early on and then goes for it. There are no half measures. The Rishabh Pant you know is Rishabh Pant where there are no half measures. He plays the high risk shots, he takes his chances and you want him to play in that fashion because that's what brings out the best in him,” Shastri added.

With Covid-related issues sauntering in the DC camp, Pant's role as skipper will become ever so crucial when his side takes on Punjab Kings on Wednesday. The venue for the match was shifted from Pune's MCA stadium to Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium after five positive cases in the DC squad.

