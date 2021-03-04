Home / Cricket / India vs England: Rishabh Pant tries to get under Zak Crawley's skin, batsman falls next ball - WATCH
India vs England: Rishabh Pant tries to get under Zak Crawley's skin, batsman falls next ball - WATCH

India vs England: England opener Zak Crawley was in the middle and England had already lost Dom Sibley cheaply. Crawley was being tentative against wicket-taking bowler Axar Patel, and seeing the same, Pant started distracting the batsman.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:05 PM IST
Axar Patel and Indian team celebrate.(BCCI)

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is known for his on-field tactics behind the stumps. The wicketkeeper has been seen keeping the team pumped up while bowling as he continues to distract the batsman with words, and keeps advicing the bowlers on how to bowl. Pant's sledging from behind the stumps has often reaped rewards, with one such coming on Day 1 of the 4th Test against England at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

England opener Zak Crawley was in the middle and England had already lost Dom Sibley cheaply. Crawley was being tentative against wicket-taking bowler Axar Patel, and seeing the same, Pant started distracting the batsman.

In the middle of the 7th over, Pant started telling Axar - "someone is getting angry, someone is getting angry here," as Crawley took the crease. "Come on, let's go," Pant added.

On the very next ball, Crawley stepped up to Axar on a straighter delivery and skied it into the air. The ball landed straight in Mohammed Siraj's hands. The England opener had to return to the hut after scoring just 9 runs.

England lost three wickets in the first session, with Siraj getting rid of captain Joe Root. Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes settled down the visitors after the third wicket, but the former was dismissed by Siraj soon after the Lunch break.

