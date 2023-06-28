Rishabh Pant updates Instagram bio with chilling new information amid reports of quick recovery

As Rishabh Pant continues to recover from an accident that kept him on the shelf, Team India and its legion of fans cannot wait to see their young wicketkeeper batter return. It's been six months since Pant's near-fatal car crash on December 31, which led to multiple injuries, and while there is no fixed timeline on the 25-year-old's comeback, videos of his training and recovery have been taken in a positive way. With the ICC announcing the schedule for the World Cup 2023 in India later this year, Pant is in a race against time to recover completely even thought the chances don't appear too promising. That however hasn't stopped Pant from training. From being bed-ridden, Pant has come a long way with his rehab but has a longer bridge to cross.

Rishabh Pant is on his way back but recovering completely may take a while.(Getty)

Pant's injuries have ruled him out of the IPL, the World Test Championship final and is set to miss a lot more. However, the one thing he is grateful for is his second innings, which Pant embarked upon after surviving the crash on the Delhi-Roorkie highway. And on Wednesday, Pant took to Instagram and updated his bio with a brand-new piece of information. "Second D.O.B – 05/01/23," it said, referring to the date he underwent his first successful operation post the accident.

After being initially treated at Saksham Hospital in Roorkie and then MAX, Dehradun, Pant was airlifted to Mumbai where he underwent a successful knee ligament surgery. Pant had torn all three key ligaments in his knee, two of which were reconstructed early and the third after six weeks. After initially expected to miss most of 2023, it was reported that Pant's recovery was progressing faster than expected. He hit the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru where Pant was pain free but the strength and mobility in his lower body remained a concern.

Thankfully, from walking in crutches, Pant has made amazing recovery to now walk around freely albeit with a knee cap. Over the course of his recovery, Pant has expressed gratitude to those who saved his life, coming to the cricketer's rescue in the nick of time, thus preventing any life-threatening injuries that he could have suffered. As part of his recovery at the NCA, Pant is made to try out as many physical activities as possible ranging from swimming, aqua-therapy and table tennis. He recently posted a picture on Instagram with teammates KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Yuzvendra Chahal, raising hopes of a miraculous quick recovery.

