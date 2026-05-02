Riyan Parag in eye of storm after vaping row, arrogance claims; Ashwin launches defence: 'Sweet misunderstood kid'

Ravichandran Ashwin has backed Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag, describing him as a “sweet, misunderstood kid” amid growing criticism around his on-field behaviour and off-field controversies. Parag, who has taken over leadership duties for RR this IPL season, has often divided opinion among fans due to his animated presence on the field and inconsistent returns with the bat, which has added to scrutiny over his performances.

Ravichandran Ashwin came into Riyan Parag's defence.(AFP)

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His image has taken further hits following a recent incident in which he was allegedly seen using a vape inside the dressing room during a live match. The episode triggered strong reactions on social media, with fans questioning his conduct. The BCCI also took note of the matter and imposed a 25 per cent fine, citing misconduct and bringing the game into disrepute.

Parag responded in style to recent scrutiny with a fluent 90 against Delhi Capitals on Friday, silencing questions over his batting ability, though Rajasthan Royals still ended up on the losing side. The innings came at a crucial stage, helping RR push past the 200-run mark in a high-scoring contest.

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who has shared the dressing room with Parag in the past, was full of praise for the young skipper’s knock. He called him a special player following his significant effort in a pressure game despite the team’s defeat.

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{{^usCountry}} "Agree or not, Riyan Parag is a special player. He is letting his bat do all the talking today," Parag wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Agree or not, Riyan Parag is a special player. He is letting his bat do all the talking today," Parag wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, a fan replied to his post, criticising Parag for his rude behaviour and overconfidence on the field while praising his batting technique and captaincy.

"Apart from his rude behaviour and over confidence, he seems to have all bases covered as a player. Good technique, good captaincy, attacking mindset. Just that he needs to find consistency and be more polite and humble," the fan wrote on X.

The veteran cricketer came to the defence of his former teammate and replied, “I have shared the dressing room with him and I think he is a sweet misunderstood kid.”

“Don't think I need to answer any critics”

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Parag, who returned to form with a sparkling 90, said he does not need to "answer his critics" but his job is to win matches for his team.

"I don't think I need to answer any critics or anyone talking about it (vaping). But at the end of the day, my job is to get two points. So, my score and my innings don't really matter if we lose the game," said Parag at the post-match presentation.

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