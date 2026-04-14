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‘Riyan Parag just there for style and does nothing else’: Srikkanth goes hammer and tongs at RR skipper

Ex-India skipper Srikkanth slammed Riyan Parag, calling him “there only for style” while questioning his batting struggles.

Updated on: Apr 14, 2026 11:48 am IST
Written by Aditya Maheshwari
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Former India batter Krishnamachari Srikkanth didn’t mince words while criticising Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag after their defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. The Royals were outplayed on the night, and a few of Parag’s captaincy decisions came under scrutiny. His own form with the bat has also been a concern, especially in a steep chase where he failed to make an impact again. So far this season, Parag has crossed the 20-run mark just once, raising questions despite RR’s strong start that saw them win four games on the trot before this setback. He was dismissed for just 4 on Monday, when his team needed him in the middle after a top-order collapse as RR eventually lost the match by 57 runs.

Riyan Parag came under the scanner after loss against SRH.(PTI)

Meanwhile, in the clash against SRH, Parag’s decision not to use Ravindra Jadeja with the ball came as a surprise to many. He even bowled an over himself, but the veteran all-rounder wasn’t given a chance to roll his arm over.

Ex-India skipper Srikkanth slammed Parag, calling him “there only for style” while questioning his batting struggles and baffling calls, including not using Jadeja with the ball.

"He's only there for style. As usual, he did nothing with the bat and spoke at the post-match presentation. He's just there for style and does nothing else. He doesn't bowl Jadeja an over and then offers an explanation that a left-hander was playing. Is there some rule that a left-arm spinner can't bowl to a left-hander? It's absurd," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

 
krishnamachari srikkanth riyan parag rajasthan royals ravindra jadeja sunrisers hyderabad
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