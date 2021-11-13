'Rizwan’s grit, fight after being in ICU for two days, truly inspiring’: VVS Laxman doffs hat to Pakistan's wicketkeeper

The fact that Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan was in the ICU two days before the T20 World Cup semifinal and he still went on to score a crucial 67 against Australia bears a testament to his love for the country. Throughout the tournament, he won many hearts by offering prayers on the ground during intervals and he has just given the fans a lot more to love about him. The latest to jump on that bandwagon is former India cricketer VVS Laxman.

Ever since Rizwan's picture from his hospital bed has gone viral on the internet, fans, cricketers, and experts have taken to social media to show their appreciation and commend Rizwan for his grit and determination. Doing the same, Laxman tweeted: A great example of courage, determination, and resilience. Might not have ended up on the winning side, but Mohd. Rizwan’s grit and fight after being in ICU for two days, truly inspiring. Sport is a great teacher and there is so much to learn from everyone."

Unfortunately, Rizwan's heroics could not help Pakistan avoid defeat as Matthew Wade the innings of his life to pull off a heist. After being put in to bat, the ‘Men in Green’ posted 176/4 in 20 overs. Apart from Rizwan's knock, skipper Babar Azam scored 39 and Fakhar Zaman finished the innings on a high with an unbeaten 55.

In response, Shaheen Afridi struck in the first over, removing skippr Aaron Finch on a golden duck. Then, Mitchell Marsh and David Warner steadied their ship by putting on 51 runs for the second stand. Marsh fell on 28 and soon after, Warner departed on 49. Eventually, it was down to Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade to finish the job.

And they did what was expected of them.

Stonis (40*) and Wade (41* off 17 balls) played incredibly well to put on 81 runs for 6th wicket and take their side over the line with an over to spare.